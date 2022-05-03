“I didn’t say that” - Cristiano Ronaldo rubbishes ‘I’m not finished’ comments after Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has played down claims he said "I'm not finished" following his side's 3-0 victory over Brentford on May 2.

The Portuguese star scored a second-half penalty in the Premier League win over the Bees and put in a 'Player of the Match' performance. He has now scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances despite Manchester United's indifferent season.

There has been speculation over the future of the talismanic forward with the disappointing campaign his side have encountered. They are set to finish trophyless and will also miss the chance to be in the Champions League next season.

They have announced Erik ten Hag a their new permanent manager who'll take over after the end of the season.

After the win over Brentford, it appeared Ronaldo was signaling that he was not done just yet at Old Trafford when he shouted towards television cameras.

However, the former Real Madrid star has played down claims he said "I'm not finished" by responding to a post on Instagram.

The Manchester United forward simply replied:

"I didn't say that."

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he said “I’m not finished” at full-time yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he said “I’m not finished” at full-time yesterday https://t.co/jINjkMypZ2

It will be interesting to see if we ever find out what the Portuguese star said as he left the Old Trafford pitch.

It could go a long way in determining whether the legendary forward is looking to stay at the 13-time Premier League winners.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo certainly isn't finished

The legendary forward can't stop scoring

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo having played down reports suggesting he had said he wasn't finished, he has more than proved it throughout the season. The 37-year-old has shown that he can still make a huge impact even in the latter stages of his career as his impressive goalscoring form continues.

The spot-kick against Brentford means he is just two goals shy of having hit 700 club career goals.

United's main man has scored eight goals in his last four consecutive games at Old Trafford. He has more home goals than any other Premier League player this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Ronaldo in the 2021-22 PL season: 18 goals



Like he never left Ronaldo in the 2008-09 PL season: 18 goalsRonaldo in the 2021-22 PL season: 18 goalsLike he never left Ronaldo in the 2008-09 PL season: 18 goalsRonaldo in the 2021-22 PL season: 18 goalsLike he never left 🍷 https://t.co/D8Yp3WbIzr

Ronaldo is third on the top scorer charts in the Premier League, trailing only Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung-Min (19).

His 24 goals for Manchester United this season is the most for any player over the age of 37 in Europe's top five leagues in the last 30 years.

Despite all of the phenomenal feats the striker has accomplished, his side have not followed suit. They have exited all cup competitions and look unlikely to make the top four.

Whether his future is at Old Trafford or elsewhere remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, do not write Ronaldo off.

