“I didn’t speak to Sadio about it” – Jurgen Klopp says he does not know what went wrong with ‘world-class’ Mane after Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently talked about Sadio Mane's underwhelming season with Bayern Munich, expressing uncertainty about the reasons behind the player's struggles.

Rumors have been swirling about Mane's potential move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr reportedly making significant strides in securing his services.

In his discussion with reporters (via Mirror), the Liverpool boss admitted that he was not aware of the specific factors that led to Mane's downturn in form after leaving Anfield:

"I don't know what went wrong. When he left us, he left us on a high and in really good shape, a world-class player. New environment, new expectations maybe. I didn't speak to Sadio about it."

Klopp also talked about Mane's potential move to Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Pro League's impact on the transfer market:

"Sadio is a very proud man. We will see. The Saudi influence (on transfers) is massive, it is influential for us but we will have to deal with it."

After seemingly ending his tenure with Bayern after just one season, Mane recently spoke about his disappointment during a stay in Dubai. The former Liverpool forward revealed his desire for a different outcome (via Mirror):

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

During his time with the Bundesliga giants, Mane made 38 appearances, scoring 12 goals and six assists. While these numbers are commendable, they are overshadowed by the remarkable statistics he achieved during his illustrious six-year stint with Liverpool. He scored a stunning 120 goals in just 269 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Mane will reportedly earn £650,000 per week at Al-Nassr if the deal goes through. The forward will hope he can rediscover his world-class form and replicate the success he enjoyed during his memorable time at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shuts down Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours

Jurgen Klopp has firmly rejected the idea of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe this summer. Despite being touted as a potential loan destination for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, Klopp has clarified that the financial conditions ruled out any move for the player.

In conversation with Sky Germany, Klopp openly discussed the rumors surrounding Mbappe and the Reds (via SkySports):

"We laugh about it. I can say that I think he's a really good player but the financial conditions don't suit us at all. I wouldn't like to ruin the story now... but as far as I know, there's nothing to it."

Mbappe's contractual situation at Paris Saint-Germain has fueled speculation about his future, with the French giants looking to sell the forward before his contract expires next summer. However, Klopp's candid remarks have quelled any suggestions of Merseyside becoming the Frenchman's next destination.