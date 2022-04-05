"I didn’t think he’d do as well" - Wayne Rooney admits 23-year-old Arsenal star has 'surprised' him

Ahead of Arsenal's 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night, former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney was full of praise for the Gunners' young goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. In the build-up to last night's match, Rooney claimed that the 23-year-old goalkeeper has performed well beyond expectations for the Gunners this season.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United just last summer for a reported fee of £24 million, and the youngster quickly displaced Bernd Leno to become the club's first-choice shot-stopper. As we approach the end of the ongoing season, it's safe to say that Ramsdale has easily been one of the club's best players this season and has been a crucial cog in their resurgence.

The 23-year-old hit the ground running despite Arsenal's tumultuous start to the season, and was named the club's Player of the Month consecutively in October and November 2021. His consistency and quality subsequently earned him his debut for England as well.

Speaking in the build-up to the Gunners' clash against Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football (via Football.London), Wayne Rooney admitted that Ramsdale has outperformed his expectations. The legendary forward was also full of praise for the 23-year-old's character and abilities. Rooney said:

“I think he’s surprised me if I’m being honest, I didn’t think he’d do as well as he has done for Arsenal.

“But he’s come in and his character alone, forget about the goalkeeping to start with, his character, I think he’s brought a lot more to that back four then some of the saves, his distribution with his feet has been good so he’s surprised me but I’m pleased he’s doing really well.”

Arsenal's 3-0 loss versus Crystal Palace intensifies battle for fourth place in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side failed to reclaim fourth place in the Premier League

Arsenal and their fans will most certainly rue the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, which not only resulted in Tottenham Hotspur leapfrogging them into fourth place due to a superior goal difference, but also dented the Gunners' goal difference severely.

With just three points separating fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed Manchester United, goal difference could prove to be decisive at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are widely considered to be the leading contenders for the coveted fourth spot. Although the Gunners have a game in hand over their arch rivals, they arguably have a tougher run of fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will undeniably have to fight tooth and nail (and avoid any further slip-ups) if they wish to finish fourth and reserve a place for themselves in next season's UEFA Champions League.

