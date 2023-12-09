“I didn’t think it was a red card” - Rio Ferdinand and ex-Liverpool forward agree on Jordan Ayew's sending off during Reds’ 2-1 win

Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9, but it was a win that had its share of controversy. Central to the post-match discourse was the contentious decision to issue a second yellow card to Jordan Ayew.

Both Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch, speaking on TNT Sports, have now shared their views on the sending-off.

The match dramatically tipped in the Reds' favor following Ayew's 75th-minute dismissal. This moment proved pivotal, as Jurgen Klopp's squad seized the opportunity, overturning the game with late strikes from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot.

Ayew's first yellow card, earlier in the half for stalling a Reds' free-kick, was similarly debatable, but it set the stage for his eventual ejection.

Peter Crouch, a former Liverpool striker, revealed just how much the red card had affected the game (via Daily Mail):

"You just did not see that coming at all, particularly after the first half performance. Palace grew into the game obviously, getting the goal but they dropped deeper and deeper. You have to say that the red card was a massive factor. I didn’t think it was a red card but Liverpool then capitalized on it."

Rio Ferdinand concurred with Crouch's assessment:

"I didn’t agree with the red card but you have to say Liverpool are used to doing this. This is becoming a part of their season now, this is becoming a story of their season - coming from behind and winning games. There’s resilience in this squad, there’s maturity in this squad, there’s experience but also an ability to score goals at critical points in games."

This victory has propelled Klopp’s team to the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Arsenal’s impending match at Villa Park. The Gunners' game against Aston Villa could see them overtake the Reds and lead the table if they secure all three points.

Liverpool eye Marc Guehi to bolster defense in wake of Joel Matip's injury

Liverpool's transfer strategy has taken a sharp turn with the club reportedly setting sights on Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as a January transfer target. This move, as reported by Team Talk (via Hard Tackle), is in response to the season-ending injury of Joel Matip. This has compelled Jurgen Klopp's side to prioritize bolstering their central defense.

Guehi, a standout performer for Palace, has now emerged as the primary target, though acquiring him promises to be a complex and costly endeavor. The Crystal Palace star has established himself as a key player, playing over 1,300 minutes in the Premier League this season. Prying him away mid-season could command a hefty fee.

Klopp had already expressed a desire to strengthen his central defensive options in the summer. However, with Matip sidelined for the remainder of the season, this need has become more urgent.