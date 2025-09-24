"I didn’t understand it" - Arne Slot slams Liverpool star's 'stupid' decision in win against Southampton

Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot has hit out at striker Hugo Ekitike over his 'stupid' action that got him sent off against Southampton. The France international scored the winner in the closing stages to hand the Reds a 2-1 win in their Carabao Cup clash, sending them to the fourth round of the competition.

Slot spoke with the media after the game, pointing out that he was left perplexed by Ekitike's negligence in getting a second yellow card in the game. He told ITV that he did not expect Ekitike to celebrate as he did, particularly seeing as he only scored a tap-in after good work by Federico Chiesa.

"I didn’t understand it. Maybe I’m a bit old fashioned and a bit old school, but if I scored a goal after going past three men and hit it in the top corner, I would have maybe celebrated completely by myself. But if I got an assist like that one from Federico Chiesa, I probably would have turned around and pointed at him like “yeah you have made this whole goal for me”. So that’s why I was a little bit surprised that is how he celebrated. And even worse, took his shirt off and got his second yellow.

Not just because it was a second yellow but it always stupid to take your shirt off and take a yellow because if this happens somewhere in the game every time you make a foul it could be a second yellow. I think if you score a goal like this, I would have gone to the guy who made the assist, but that is not so important, it’s stupid to take your shirt off", he said.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt man Ekitike came off the bench at halftime for Alexander Isak, who scored the opener for Liverpool in the first half. The young striker received a booking for throwing the ball away in dissent within 15 minutes of his introduction. He then received his marching orders following a second yellow card for taking off his shirt after scoring the winner.

Hugo Ekitike will miss the Reds' league game against Crystal Palace this weekend as a result of his sending off at Anfield. The Frenchman has started all of the Reds' league games so far this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Liverpool suffer injury blow in Carabao Cup win

Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow in their Carabao Cup win over Southampton after teenage star Giovanni Leoni suffered an injury during the game. The 18-year-old made his first appearance for Arne Slot's side but could not finish the game after suffering a physical problem.

Leoni started alongside Joe Gomez at centre-back after Arne Slot opted to shuffle his pack for the game. The Italian youngster was on the pitch for 81 minutes before being forced off after a collision with the advertising boards.

Giovanni Leoni gave a good account of himself against the Championship side, completing 91% of his passes in the game. He made six clearances, three interceptions and three recoveries, and won all three of his aerial duels for Liverpool.

