"I didn’t vote for any of them" - When former national team captain claimed his votes were changed to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Guinea captain Juvenal Edjogo once said that his votes for the Ballon d'Or were changed to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2013. Edjogo said that he picked Didier Drogba and Andres Iniesta for the awards.

Ronaldo and Messi were at the prime of their careers at that point in time. They made the Ballon d'Or look like a two-horse race in the last decade. However, Drogba helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League that season. Iniesta, on the other hand, was as always sensational for Barcelona.

Speaking about the change of his votes, Juvenal Edjogo told Gol Play:

“It said I voted for Messi, Cristiano, and I don’t know who else, but I didn’t vote for any of them. That’s why I say I don’t believe in absolutely anything about those awards. Since then, I’ve thought these awards have no value.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his illustrious career. Messi, on the other hand, has lifted the individual honor seven times.

Edjogo's claim about his vote being changed to the two superstars, however, was shocking, to say the least.

Ilkay Gundogan compared former Manchester City teammate to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently in the twilight of their respective careers. The two superstars have started to slow down with age. Neither plays in European football at the moment.

Hence, the question may arise about who can replicate the astronomical standards set by the pair. Barcelona's new-signing IIkay Gundogan recently compared his former Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland to the legendary duo.

The German midfielder said (via Hindustan Times):

"Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when he came here. You see the goals and all the attention that he was getting at Dortmund, and you wonder if he’s going to fit with the group. But when I got to know him, I was so surprised how someone could be that talented and still have the will to be even better every single day. He’s never satisfied. I feel like there are no limits for him. Messi and Ronaldo are the only comparison for the level he could reach."

Haaland scored 52 goals across competitions in 2022-23 as Manchester City won the treble under Pep Guardiola. The 22-year-old is expected to only improve with time. Whether the Norwegian can match the standards set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, fans are interested to see.

