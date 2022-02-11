“I didn’t want to get involved” – Alexander-Arnold reveals Liverpool teammates Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz had hilarious ‘little argument’ after win over Cardiff

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed a minor dispute between Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz during their recent FA Cup victory against Cardiff City.

The Anfield side ran out 3-1 winners on the day, advancing to the 5th round of the competition. But Alexander-Arnold has brought to light a moment of tension between the forwards.

Alexander-Arnold spoke was giving his thoughts on Diaz's debut for the club when he told BBC Sport:

“It was an amazing half an hour he got, I think him and Diogo had a little argument about whose assist it was today… I’m not quite sure, I didn’t want to get involved and I stayed impartial to that!”

The goal in question was scored by Takumi Minamino. The Japanese slotted it home after Diaz had passed the ball towards Jota, who according to BBC sport, managed to flick the ball on.

The tiff between the pair was however minor as the two were seen post-game in a celebratory mood as Liverpool continued their FA Cup run.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." Diogo Jota on Luis Diaz:"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." #awlive [lfc] Diogo Jota on Luis Diaz:"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/wTvflc4oVa

Diaz's debut for the Premier League side has brought excitement among fans at the club.

Liverpool have a plethora of attacking options

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled to have seen the competition that is already growing within his group with regard to the dispute between Diaz and Jota.

Diaz is another attacking addition to a side already brimming with world class forwards in the form of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Jota.

The Colombian joined the club in the January transfer window from FC Porto for a reported £37.5 million fee plus add-ons.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis DiazThe first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis Diaz 🇨🇴🔴The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds 🙌 https://t.co/qZGNmHPKIn

The club defeated Leicester City 2-0 in the EPL on Thursday night with Jota scoring twice. They now trail leaders Manchester City by nine points but with a game in hand.

Klopp's premier forwards Salah and Mane have rejoined the Reds squad post the AFCON final. Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win their first African Nations Cup.

A dejected Salah was consoled by his club team-mate and newly crowned AFCON champion Sadio Mane.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool fans will be hoping Salah continues his club form from where he left off before leaving for AFCON in January. He has registered 23 goals and nine assists in 27 games for the Reds this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy