"I have a different opinion" - Ruben Amorim on Roy Keane's recent criticism of Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that he does not agree with the criticism of Bruno Fernandes by club legend Roy Keane. The former captain questioned Bruno's suitability to the leadership of the team, inferring that someone else ought to be captain of the side.

Ad

Keane questioned the ability of Bruno to pull his teammates by the scruff of their necks and spur them on the pitch in times of difficulty. The Portuguese international was officially named captain in 2023, having spent much of the 2022-23 season in possession of the armband.

Ruben Amorim revealed in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup tie against Fulham that he is not in agreement with Keane on the subject, throwing his weight behind his compatriot. He revealed that Bruno is an important player for the club who always looks to show up in tough moments, a sign of true leadership.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I heard about that but I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us in the club, especially for me, he is playing well in a difficult context, he wants always the responsibility," Amorim said via Utd District.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the better performers in a largely disappointing Manchester United side this season. He was involved in two of his side's goals in their 3-2 comeback win over Ipswich Town, providing the assist for Harry Maguire's winner in the second half.

Ad

The 30-year-old midfielder has contributed six goals and seven assists in 26 league appearances this season for the Red Devils, a tally bettered by none of his teammates. He was linked with a move away from the club last summer but opted to stay, and remains committed to the club.

Manchester United star emerges as shock target for AC Milan: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A giants AC Milan ahead of the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Brazil international has found minutes increasingly hard to come by at the club, leading to speculation of an exit.

Ad

Casemiro was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January, with Al-Nassr reportedly interested in signing him. He was also a target for Flamengo before the closure of the Brasileirao transfer window, but he opted to stay at Old Trafford.

AC Milan have reportedly expressed their interest in the five-time UEFA Champions League winner, who has appeared 27 times for Manchester United this season. He may opt to leave the Premier League side in the summer if he sees that his chances of getting minutes are significantly reduced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback