"Please do the right thing and leave" - Fans want Stefano Pioli sacked as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose to Al-Orobah

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have voiced their displeasure with manager Stefano Pioli, asking that the Italian tactician be relieved of his duty. The former AC Milan boss oversaw a disappointing 2-1 defeat to minnows Al-Orobah in a game that essentially ends his side's hopes of winning the league title.

Al-Nassr sat nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad before their Matchday 23 clash against Al-Orobah, and had a chance to momentarily move closer to their rivals. With Al-Ittihad not in action until Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates had a chance to put them under a bit of pressure.

Al-Orobah pulled off an impressive upset, handing the Knights of Najd a second defeat in three league games. The result was difficult to accept for the fans of the club, who demanded an end to the tenure of Stefano Pioli as manager of the club immediately.

They made their wishes known through posts on X which were aimed at the Italian manager.

A fan asked that the manager tenders his resignation.

"Stefano Pioli, please do the right thing and leave this club 🙏," a fan wrote.

Another fan expressed their anger at the kind of football coached by Pioli.

A fan expressed their regret at the dismissal of former manager Luis Castro, pointing out Pioli's perceived negative tactics.

"Luís Castro should never have left! Pioli always plays for a draw. Always playing defence. Ridiculous," another wrote.

Another fan clearly asked that Pioli be sacked.

"SACK PIOLI!! HE IS NOT A GOOD COACH!!❌ HIS FOOTBALL IS TOO RIGID, NO FLEXIBILITY. IT'S USELESS!😡," a fan noted.

A fan called out the team and asked that the manager be sacked, as well.

"Dogsh*te team. Sack Pioli," another posted.

Another fan also asked that the manager be sacked.

"It’s time to go 👋," a fan wrote.

A fan pointed out that the side is underperforming under Pioli, and he needs to be sacked.

"How is this not worrying for Al Nassr management, yes there big injury crisis but these teams are close to relegation and all these games should have been won. Pioli needs to be sacked! @AlNassrFC," another fan posted.

Al-Nassr will potentially find themselves 12 points off the pace if Al-Ittihad win their game against Al-Akhdoud on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win a major silverware at the club, and it appears as though he will have to wait another year for a chance to win the league.

Stefano Pioli came in earlier this season to steady the ship after Luis Castro was deemed to have not done a good job. The Italian manager will hope to save face with the AFC Champions League, where his side are in the Round of 16.

Al-Orobah stun Cristiano Ronaldo's depleted Al-Nassr

Starting the day just four points above the drop zone, Al-Orobah claimed an impressive 2-1 win over Al-Nassr to stun the giants. Cristiano Ronaldo fired another blank for the Knights of Najd in their defeat to the minnows.

With foreign stars Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, and Otavio out injured, Al-Nassr were significantly weakened and went behind after 40 minutes. Omar Al Somah fired home from inside the box, finishing off a quick counter for his side.

Al-Nassr found an equaliser six minutes into the second half through half-time substitute Nawaf Boushal, who was fed by Angelo Gabriel. Al-Orobah, however, had the final laugh as former Burnley man Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored the winner in the 65th minute to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and his team empty-handed.

