Georgina Rodriguez once lifted the lid on her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair met in 2016 when the Portuguese superstar used to play for Real Madrid.

Speaking about their first date, Rodriguez claimed that when Ronaldo asked him about going out with him, she had already eaten. However, despite that, she went out with the Portuguese.

Rodriguez revealed in her Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina', which released in January 2022 (via The Sun):

"(Cristiano) said to me, 'Do you want to come to dinner with me?' I had dinner two hours before, but I went back to dinner like a lady.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a happy relationship for a long time now. They have five kids together, two of which are biologically Rodriguez's children.

The pair currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

When Georgina Rodriguez spoke about the worst moment of her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went through the toughest spell of their lives when their baby boy passed away. The unfortunate incident shattered the couple mentally.

Fans were also devastated when they revealed the saddening news. Speaking about the matter in her Netflix documentary season 2 of 'I am Georgina', which released in March 2023, Rodriguez said (via Daily Mail):

“Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year, I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart shattered, and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children, and there, I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

Ronaldo went through a difficult phase in his professional career as a result of the incident. The Portuguese attacker was still a Manchester United player when it took place.

