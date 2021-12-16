“I was most disappointed” – David Moyes singles out West Ham star for criticism after defeat to Arsenal

West Ham United boss David Moyes expressed his disappointment in Vladimír Coufal's performance against Arsenal last night. Arsenal were awarded a penalty following the Czech defender's second-half tackle on Alexandre Lacazette. Coufal was also sent off as it was his second yellow card of the game.

While several fans have complained about referee Anthony Taylor's decision, Moyes believes the West Ham defender should have done better instead.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the West Ham boss said:

"I was most disappointed with how the penalty came around. We missed a header and got into a mess in the back four. But Vladimir gave the referee a decision to make."

Moyes added:

“I think it was an easy tackle to make, to toe-poke the ball away and knock it out or have a really good block. Because he only connects with the top part of the ball so his foot carries on, he gives Anthony Taylor a decision to make.”

The West Ham manager reiterated his decision while speaking to BT Sport as well, saying:

“I think that Anthony Taylor might have got this one right. I think he did get the ball but Vladimir Coufal should have got better contact on the ball and maybe toe-poked it away or he needs to get fuller contact on it.”

Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0 at the Emirates

Both West Ham and Arsenal are trying to finish in fourth spot in the league table this season. Going into the game, West Ham held the advantage and a draw would have sufficed for them to keep their place in the top four until the weekend. However, Arsenal grabbed an important 2-0 win and were clinical with their performance.

The Gunners were helped by West Ham's lack of discipline, but three points will make Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a happy man. He is slowly rebuilding a young team at the Emirates and wins against rivals vying for the same spot will increase their confidence.

West Ham have made a fantastic start to the new season and have been one of the more difficult teams to beat in the Premier League. Moyes' men are fighting against Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for fourth spot - all of whom have better squads on paper.

Arsenal's next game is against Leeds United on Saturday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar