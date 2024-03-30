“I was discarded like an empty crisp packet” - Sir Alex Ferguson’s first Manchester United signing on Old Trafford exit before taking up new career

Former Manchester United defender Alan Tonge has opened up on being forced to leave the club after his contract was not extended. Tonge was Sir Alex Ferguson's first ever signing with the Red Devils, joining the youth side as a 14-year-old in 1987.

Tonge eventually signed a professional deal in 1990. However, he left the club in 1991 and proceeded to join Exeter City in 1991. Sadly, he was forced to retire with a back injury only at the age of 22.

Speaking about his conversation with Alex Ferguson who informed him of his imminent departure from Manchester United, he stated (via The Sun):

"Fergie told me, ‘We’re not going to renew your contract, son.' I was sick to the stomach and felt like I had taken a punch from a heavyweight boxer.

“I didn’t know how to act — I just remember muttering, ‘Thank you for the opportunity.' I felt like I’d let my family down. I’d avoid people in the village where I lived as I didn’t want to tell them I was no longer at United."

Eventually, he took up a career in sports science, doing his masters in philosophy before completing a Ph.D. on the life of a footballer. He has also written a book titled 'Fron Red to Read' based on his football journey.

On his book, Alan Tonge said:

“Writing it was a cathartic experience. Football is not just about the Premier League. It is an interesting and unique world – it can be lucrative and exhilarating, but when that is all over, the difficult void to fill can be immense."

Currently, he is employed as a lecturer at the University Campus of Football Business.

Erik ten Hag opens up on rumors of Manchester United managerial search

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that he was not bothered by rumors of the club's search for a new manager. New owners INEOS headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe are looking for a coaching overhaul.

Ten Hag said (via the BBC):

"You know at Man United there will always be noise, rumours around the club, the manager, the players."

"We are focusing on the process, we are focusing on the team to play better, to improve the way of play, so I don't care about [it]."

A report from ESPN claimed that the Red Devils were looking at Wolves manager Gary O'Neil as a possible successor to the Dutchman at Old Trafford. However, O'Neil himself has quashed those rumours.

In his first season with Manchester United, ten Hag led the side to a fourth-place finish while they also lifted the Carabao Cup. This time around however, they had a difficult start but have improved to find themselves in sixth place in the league.