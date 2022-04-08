“I don’t agree at all” – Louis Saha insists Wayne Rooney is ‘wrong’ to target Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with latest comments

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has slammed Wayne Rooney for targeting Cristiano Ronaldo over the club's misfortunes. Saha shared the dressing room with both Ronaldo and Rooney during his four-year stint with the Red Devils.

The former France international has claimed that Rooney is 'wrong' to suggest the Red Devils should move on from Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season.

Rooney sparked controversy earlier this week when he stated that Ronaldo's comeback at Manchester United has not worked out. The Derby Country manager insisted that his former club needed 'younger, hungry players' to reclaim their status among England's elite clubs once again.

However, Saha is clearly in disagreement with Rooney as he has admitted that he is 'a bit surprised' regarding Rooney's remarks on his former teammate. The 43-year-old also insisted that there is no one better than Cristiano Ronaldo for the youngsters to 'learn and improve around'.

Saha told BoyleSports EPL, as quoted by The Daily Mirror:

"I don't understand. I'm a bit surprised. To target Cristiano Ronaldo and say we need to move on is wrong. Why don't we build young players around Cristiano? Let them learn and improve around him."

The former French striker has insisted that the Manchester United players 'are not good enough' and that Ronaldo has 'done an enormous sacrifice' for them 'under criticism'. Saha has stated that it's unfair that Cristiano Ronaldo is particularly 'targeted' for the club's poor showings on the pitch. He said:

"If those players cannot improve and grow, then they are not good enough. I don't agree at all and I think Cristiano has done an enormous sacrifice, but under criticism, he has done well. The team hasn't played well and I don't like Cristiano being targeted."

Has Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback been a hit for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United certainly divides opinion and to be fair, it has been neither a hit nor a flop.

The Portuguese superstar has 18 goals and three assists in 33 games for the Red Devils across all competitions. Without his goals, the Old Trafford outfit would have been in a lot more trouble. However, it should also be noted that the Red Devils finished second last season without Ronaldo.

GOAL @goal Wayne Rooney says every footballer is jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo... except one 🤭 Wayne Rooney says every footballer is jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo... except one 🤭 https://t.co/MorgS1TwGY

At the age of 37, it is only fair for even the best footballers to experience a slump in form. However, Ronaldo should not be made the scapegoat for United's struggles, particularly when a lot of things are wrong at the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar