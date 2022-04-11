“I don’t agree when this happens” – Casemiro hits out at Real Madrid crowd for whistling at ‘historic player’ Gareth Bale

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has defended teammate Gareth Bale after the Welshman was loudly booed by his own fans when he came on as a substitute against Getafe.

The Brazilian described Bale as a 'historic player for the club' following the incident. The winger played a key part in Los Blancos' four Champions League victories since his arrival in 2013.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favor at Real Madrid in recent times. Saturday's appearance from the bench was only his seventh for the club all season, after returning from a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur in the previous campaign.

Bale appeared to laugh off the Bernabeu's jeering. However, Casemiro has asked Real Madrid fans to be more considerate towards their own player. As per Goal.com, the midfielder said:

"When one player is whistled at, we all get whistled at. I don't agree when this happens. We have to support him. I don't like the way Bale was whistled the other day because he is a historic player for this club."

"When you whistle at a player like that, you whistle at the history of this club. If we are all together, we are all together. I want the Bernabeu to make my hair stand on end. We are counting on the support of the public."

Mr Green Sport @MrGreenSport Gareth Bale for Real Madrid...



More goals than Ronaldo Nazario

More assists than David Beckham

More trophies than Zinedine Zidane

More games than Luis Figo

Won four Champions League titles



A player who deserves more respect. Gareth Bale for Real Madrid...More goals than Ronaldo NazarioMore assists than David BeckhamMore trophies than Zinedine ZidaneMore games than Luis FigoWon four Champions League titlesA player who deserves more respect. https://t.co/bqN7WpsuTo

Bale ready to leave Real Madrid following parasite reference

Bale recently hit out at Spanish newspaper Marca. The publication described him as a parasite due to barely playing for the Spanish champions despite reportedly being paid over €600,000 a week.

The Welshman has always had a frosty relationship with the Spanish press. Following his superb two-goal display as Wales beat Austria in a World Cup play-off match in March, Bale told The Guardian Marca were 'disgusting' and they 'should be ashamed of themselves'. He later posted on social media:

“At a time when people are taking their own lives because of the callousness and relentlessness of the media, I want to know, who is holding these journalists and the news outlets that allow them to write articles like this, accountable?"

“Fortunately I have developed a thick skin during my time in the public spotlight but that doesn’t mean articles like these don’t cause damage and upset personally and professionally to those at the receiving end of these malicious stories. I have witnessed the toll the media can take on people’s mental and physical health."

Bale is set to leave the Spanish capital when his contract expires this summer. He has scored 106 goals and registered 67 assists in his 258 appearances for the 13-time European champions.

