Lionel Messi has insisted that he has not disrespected Mexico and will not ask for forgiveness. The Argentina captain added that it was just a misunderstanding and it was something that sometimes happens in the dressing rooms.

He was accused of disrespecting Mexico after a video surfaced of his boot touching the El Tri jersey he had exchanged with a player. He was threatened by Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez, who later apologized for his comments.

Speaking to the media about the incident, the Argentine playmaker claimed that he did not intend to kick the Mexico jersey. He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"It was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the locker room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey."

Lionel Messi threatened by Canelo Álvarez

Canelo Álvarez was furious with the Paris Saint-Germain man after a video of him accidentally touching the Mexico jersey with his boot. He did not want to accept that it was a mistake and got into an argument with former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero on Twitter.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/canelo/status/… Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/canelo/status/… Tu también cabron… me escribías ay ay canelo y ahora mamando no seas hipócrita cabron. twitter.com/aguerosergioku… Tu también cabron… me escribías ay ay canelo y ahora mamando no seas hipócrita cabron. twitter.com/aguerosergioku…

He went on to threaten the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on the social media platform and wrote:

"Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don't find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bullsh*t that Messi did."

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Les deseo mucho éxito a ambas selecciones en sus partidos de hoy y aquí seguiremos apoyando a México hasta el final Les deseo mucho éxito a ambas selecciones en sus partidos de hoy y aquí seguiremos apoyando a México hasta el final 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽

However, he ended up apologizing for his threat and admitted that he got carried away by Mexico's defeat at FIFA World Cup.

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn. I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 at the FIFA World Cup last week, with Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring goals.

While La Albiceleste made it out of the group as the winners, Mexico were eliminated as they failed to pip Poland on goal difference.

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 4396 votes