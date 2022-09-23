"I don’t believe they’re good enough for Liverpool" - Jurgen Klopp urged not to sign Premier League targets 

Liverpool were heavily linked with moves for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Aston Villa's Douglas Luis during the summer transfer window. Reds legend Steve McManaman has now claimed that neither player is good enough to represent the club.

Injury setbacks to the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones forced Liverpool to consider strengthening their midfield options this summer. The Reds showed an interest in signing Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luis but ended up bringing in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

The two Premier League midfielders are already in the final year of their contracts with their respective clubs, which means the Reds could sign them on free transfers next summer. Steve McManaman, however, doesn't think it'd be a good move to go after them.

According to the Englishman, Tielemans and Luis are talented players are not good enough to play for the Merseysiders. He told Horseracing.net (via Football365):

“Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans are both good Premier League players. But I don’t believe they’re good enough for Liverpool."

Explaining his take, the former Reds star stated that Douglas needs to be quicker on the pitch.

“I’m not convinced it will be a smart bit of business by Liverpool to move for Douglas Luiz. Regardless of whether his contract is expiring or not. I think he’s a good player. But I believe he needs to be quicker in a lot of the things he does. That is to suit the style of football that Liverpool play."

McManaman also feels that Tielemans does not have the quality to start for the Reds. He added:

“You want to sign players that can get in Liverpool’s starting eleven and not just players who want to come and sit in a squad. Youri Tielemans’ contract is also set to expire at the same time. But if you’re to play for the best teams in Europe, it’s hard to find the right players that will improve your side."

“I don’t want to be disparaging towards either of these two players because they’re good Premier League players. Are they good enough to get in the starting line-up of one of the world’s best teams? I just don’t think so at the moment."

Liverpool still suffering from midfield crisis

Thiago Alcantara's absence is having its toll on the Reds.

Despite signing Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus, the Reds are still finding it difficult to control proceedings in the middle of the park. To make matters worse, their new signing has made just two appearances across all competitions so far, with one coming from the bench.

As things stand, the Merseysiders have won just three of their eight games across all competitions this season, scoring 18 goals and conceding 11. Klopp's side are currently eighth in the Premier League table.

