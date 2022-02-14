"I don’t blame Cristiano Ronaldo for anything" - Alan Shearer claims 'unbelievable' 37-year-old is being scapegoated at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been far from the fairytale that was expected, as the Red Devils have struggled terribly this season. Manchester United are currently 5th in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves breathing down their necks. As for silverware, the club's drought looks set to continue. Following their elimination from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, a miraculous triumph in the UEFA Champions League seems unlikely.

The 37-year-old superstar is also visibly struggling and is yet to score a goal in 2022. His current six-game goalless streak is the longest he's gone without scoring since the 2008/09 season. As the mood around Old Trafford continues to sour, the Portuguese superstar has repeatedly been on the receiving end of criticism for his body language and attitude.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored or assisted in 2022 yet Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored or assisted in 2022 yet 😳 https://t.co/wd5ROl8NKD

However, Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not to blame for Manchester United's struggles, and that he is being scapegoated at the club. He believes that the real problems lie elsewhere, and that the 'hard questions' need to be asked. Discussing the matter in his column for The Athletic, he wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo must be thinking, “what have I walked into…” He is an unbelievable player — one of the greatest to have ever strode the planet — but he is also 37. He rails against being left out or being taken off because the very essence of his make-up is an unparalleled will to win and a determination never to be beaten. He wants to play every single minute of every match. Once that attitude goes, Cristiano Ronaldo goes. But, of course, it also puts pressure on the manager.

"I don’t blame Cristiano Ronaldo for anything that’s going on there. He has every right to believe that if it wasn’t for him then they’d be far worse off than they are. He would be correct. Again, I have some experience of his situation. Towards the end of my career I was left out a couple of times or taken off and I can’t explain how much I hated it. Hated every second. I found it embarrassing, a humiliation. That was me. It still is.

"Should he be more graceful at the end of matches, encouraging his team-mates? Having Cristiano Ronaldo at the club should be a dream for younger players and if they’re not asking him for advice and soaking it all up, then they bloody well should be. For me, it’s a false narrative. The hard questions should be asked of Manchester United’s pathetic defending, or the lack of it. Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t making excuses, he’s fuming at the chaos and demanding better."

Cristiano Ronaldo could consider early termination of Manchester United contract

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly growing rather frustrated with Manchester United's decline and performances this season. Several recent reports have claimed that despite joining the Red Devils on a two-year deal, the legendary forward could look to terminate the contract early and leave the club after the ongoing season.

Should the Red Devils fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, it's likely that the Portuguese talisman will consider alternatives as he'll naturally seek to end his career wrapped in glory.

