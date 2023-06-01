"I don’t care what anyone else offers, you should offer more" - Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United target at all costs

Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Arsenal to sign Manchester United target Declan Rice in the summer. Rice looks set for a move away from West Ham United next season.

The Gunners, along with United, are among the potential suitors for the Englishman. Agbonlahor, though, claimed that Mikel Arteta's side should prioritize signing Rice at any cost.

Agbonlahor said on the talkSPORT breakfast show (via HITC):

“Declan Rice is a must. I don’t care what Man United offer. I don’t care what anyone else offers, you should offer more. They missed out on Mudryk. It now looks like a good thing. But don’t miss out on Declan Rice."

He added:

“Yeah (I do worry they will miss out on Rice after the Mudryk saga). But I hope not. Declan Rice. Would he want to stay in London? He’s got a young family. Arsenal is a big club and Champions League football as well. He knows that he is guaranteed to start every game."

"You look at Manchester United. You have Eriksen, Fernandes and Casemiro – Arsenal and Man United would have already spoken to Rice and his agent.”

The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League next season, hence, Arteta is keen to improve his side. Rice would be a massive addition to the club. A deal for the England midfielder would cost any team a sum in the vicinity of €100 million.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal

Granit Xhaka is close to leaving Arsenal and joining Bayer Leverkusen. The player joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016. He has since made 297 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists.

Xhaka was a crucial player for Arteta's team which finished second in the Premier League this season. He made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

With Xhaka heading the exit door, the north Londoners will need midfield reinforcement. A player of Declan Rice's caliber would be ideal for the Gunners in the summer.

