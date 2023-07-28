Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has insisted he would like to remain at the club despite rumours of a transfer elsewhere.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, the attacker clearly laid out his intentions to remain at the Camp Nou and fight for his place under manager Xavi.

He said:

“It’s very important for a striker to start scoring, to get off to a good start. I’m going to fight for a place in the team. And then it is up to the coach to decide (my future)

“The names (linked with moves away) are provided by journalists. I have a contract here. I’m going to stay. I don’t care what anyone says about me.

“I’m going to work as hard as anyone else.”

Amidst their precarious financial situation, Barcelona are believed to be keen on offloading players, with Torres among the names of players who could depart.

The Spanish winger joined the Catalan giants from Manchester City for €55 million but has failed to establish himself as a regular in the team. He has fallen down the pecking order, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha preferred over him.

The 23-year-old did make 45 appearances last season, but most were off the bench. He scored seven goals and set up three more in the 2022-23 campaign.

Torres has ruled out a move away from the Blaugrana. Reports suggested Arsenal were interested in bringing the player back to the Premier League. The Gunners have been active in the transfer market this season, splurging over £200 million to bring in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Xavi contemplates new role for Ferran Torres at Barcelona

Ferran Torres has remained adamant on staying at Barcelona this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly considering playing Ferran Torres in a more central role from next season.

The winger, who has fallen down the pecking order at the club, has been linked with a move elsewhere but has expressed his desire to stay and fight for his place.

The 23-year-old normally operates from the right side of a front three. However, the Blaugrana already have Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in that position.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport claim Torres could be used as a striker. He came on for Robert Lewandowski in the club's pre-season fixture against Arsenal and bagged a goal.

The Blaugrana do not have a proper backup option to the Poland international currently. Ansu Fati was used in a few games but the youngster is more comfortable on the left.