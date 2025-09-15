“I don’t care who you are” - Ex-Manchester United star says he will not buy a ticket to watch Luis Suarez play the next Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami

Former Manchester United star Giuseppe Rossi has claimed that he would not buy a ticket to watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next time they are in New York because of Luis Suarez. He has criticized the Uruguayan striker for his antics, adding that the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward has lost respect.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Rossi said that Suarez has been one of the best strikers in the world in the last two decades. However, he believes that his antics, such as biting opponents and spitting on staff members, have taken a massive hit to his reputation. He said (via GOAL):

“Luis Suarez was stupid. The guy's a great striker. One of the best finishers in our game in the past 20 years. I love watching him play, but he's got those antics that are crap. It's literally not called for. I don't care who you are. I don't care what you did in the past. On the field, I don't care about that stuff."

"These type of antics when it comes to spitting on people, we could go and reminisce on certain things that he's done in the past. You lose a lot of respect. He loses a lot of respect in the world, in the soccer world and in the sports world. So he's got to understand that these things can happen, but I don't think he would ever learn from that just because it's been something that's going on for a long time."

Rossi added that he has no respect for Suarez off the pitch and said:

“So off the field, no respect. On the field, big admiration because of the things that he was able to accomplish. But for me, you're only as good as you are as a man and not anything more. So let's just say I wouldn't be buying a ticket to go watch a game if he comes to play here in New York. That's just the way that I'm wired when it comes to athletes and who they are as a human being because that's the most important thing.”

Giuseppe Rossi has faced Luis Suarez once in his career, losing 3-2 with Levante against Barcelona, with the current Inter Miami striker scoring a 92nd-minute goal to seal the win. Rossie faced Lionel Messi nine times, losing seven and drawing the other two games.

Luis Suarez suspended following Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami Leagues Cup loss

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez was handed a six-match suspension by Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee after he was spotted spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff. Lionel Messi's teammate was furious after the 3-0 loss in the final, and the suspension was announced following a short investigation.

The match suspension was only for the Leagues Cup games, and he was free to play in the league. However, MLS announced an additional suspension, banning him for three matches.

Luis Suarez was missing when Lionel Messi's side lost 3-0 to Charlotte FC last week in the league. He will also be sitting out of the Seattle Sounders and DC United clash this week.

