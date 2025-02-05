"I don’t care who you are" - Ian Wright makes honest claim after Arsenal's failed move for Ollie Watkins

Ian Wright believes Arsenal did the right thing by moving for Ollie Watkins in the January window. He claims that the Gunners cannot afford to spend big on potential and spend over £50 million on young strikers.

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright stated that it is always a gamble to spend over £50 million on strikers. He believes that Watkins would have been a good signing as he fits the bill perfectly.

He said via Metro:

"It was always going to be tough for us. Isak wasn’t even an option. When we’re talking about strikers, it’s a gamble and I don’t care who you are. Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund… Isak went for £63m, he’s the only one in recent times that I’m looking at as a striker who has probably doubled his money. You look at Nicolas Jackson. For £32m, I’m happy with that. But when you start getting past £50m, you have to start thinking that it’s a pure gamble. They’re hoping that it works and I don’t think Arsenal can afford to do that."

"That’s probably why they went for a 29-year-old in Ollie Watkins or Villa tried to get him to come to us, whatever it was. As a club, I don’t think we can afford to take the chance on those kind of signings hitting or missing. It has to hit with Arsenal and this is why it’s so tough. I’ve always thought it was so difficult to get somebody in January. Who is going to leave at that stage who is the calibre of player you want? We’re going to have to see something in the summer," he added.

Arsenal had a £45 million bid rejected for Ollie Watkins, as per reports in The Telegraph. The Gunners were willing to pay £60 million in their second bid, but Aston Villa were unwilling to sell after letting Jhon Duran move to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr.

Ian Wright questions Arsenal target Ollie Watkins' plans

Ian Wright questioned Ollie Watkins' plans and believes that the striker did not want to leave for Arsenal. He stated that the striker was 29 and was not going to last long at the club but was bound to help them win games.

He said via Metro:

"I’m not even sure if Ollie Watkins was the one that wanted to go. No, Villa were the ones that maybe wanted to sell one of those two. But I think at 29, as much as it’s not like a signing for the future, but for what Arsenal need right now, to win certain games and get ahead in certain games…"

The Gunners have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak in recent times. They are also keeping tabs on Liam Delap as they look to add a striker in the summer.

