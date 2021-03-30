"I don’t care what Ferguson says" - Mino Raiola blasts former Manchester United manager

Football agent Mino Raiola commented on his client Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United in a recent interview. Raiola stated that he took the criticism from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson as a compliment. The former Manchester United manager blamed Raiola for manipulating Pogba into leaving Old Trafford in 2012.

"When Ferguson criticised me, that was the biggest compliment anybody could give me," Raiola said. "Ferguson is used to people coming in and [saying]: ‘Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir."

"All I have to say is that when Ferguson left Manchester United, the club’s owners [the Glazers], by buying back Paul Pogba, told me that I was right. Because I didn’t want to take Paul Pogba away. Ferguson didn’t believe in Paul Pogba," Raiola added.

The Italian further criticised Ferguson by likening him to disgraced former FIFA chief executive Sepp Blatter.

"When Ferguson says, ‘I don’t like him,' it’s the biggest compliment that I could have. It’s like saying Sepp Blatter saying, 'I don’t like him.' Fantastic. I don’t care what Ferguson says," the agent continued.

I don't give a f*ck if I never do another player with Manchester United: Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola's clients Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) and Paul Pogba

During the course of the interaction, Mino Raiola asserted that he does not care how his relationship with Manchester United might be affected due to the handling of Paul Pogba's situation at Old Trafford. The Italian had made comments on Pogba's future earlier in the season, claiming that the player's time with the Red Devils was coming to an end.

"I don’t give a f*ck if I never do another player with Manchester United. I’m not in their hands," said the 53-year-old. "I’m independent. We have only one party that we take care of: our players. And as long as our players like us, you do what you have to do."

The 28-year-old midfielder was part of the youth setup at Manchester United before he moved to Juventus in 2012. Pogba won 4 consecutive Serie A titles and reached the final of the Champions League in 2015 before returning to Old Trafford.

Pogba's performances after moving back to Manchester in 2016 have been a mixed bag. Although the Frenchman has made 73 goal contributions in 194 appearances, he has continued to divide opinion among fans and many have criticised him for being inconsistent.

The Red Devils triggered the option to extend Pogba's contract by one year last October, so he is still contracted to the club until the summer of 2022. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many of the top clubs in Europe financially, the player's future remains uncertain.