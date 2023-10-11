“I don’t care about FIFA, I don’t give a f**k” – When Cristiano Ronaldo furiously left interview midway after controversial question

Cristiano Ronaldo once stormed out of an interview with CNN Espanol back in 2015 after being asked about the FIFA corruption scandal.

Ronaldo, who plied his trade for Real Madrid at the time, believed he was being interviewed to help discuss and promote his new brand of headphones during Los Blancos' tour of the US.

During the interview, CNN Espanol presenter Andres Oppenheimer asked the Portugal ace if he and his Real Madrid teammates ever talked about the corruption scandal surrounding FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo replied (via BuzzFeed):

"Do you want me to be honest? It doesn't worry me at all. I do my profession, my job, I give my all for my club … The rest doesn't matter to me. I don't care what happens on the outside."

Oppenheimer then asked what topics were discussed in the changing room, to which Cristiano Ronaldo replied:

"[We talk] about music, about women, about fashion, about shoes, about suitcases/bags, about jewellery, about haircuts … any more you want me to list?"

However, when asked about his thoughts on Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted in anger:

"This is bullsh**t. Speak about FIFA, I don't care about FIFA. And Qatar … I don't give a f**k. What you want me to do? Speak about product, he speaks about FIFA … come on."

The 38-year-old then walked out of the interview, the full exchange can be viewed below:

Cristiano Ronaldo could compete against Lionel Messi again with SPL set to launch loan transfer offer: Reports

According to Sky Sports' Rudy Galetti (via GOAL), the Saudi Pro League hierarchy are planning on launching a loan transfer offer for Lionel Messi after Inter Miami failed to qualify for the MLS Playoffs.

Al-Hilal attempted to sign Messi this summer, however, the latter opted to join Inter Miami with money not being his primary motivation. Despite helping the Herons win the Leagues Cup, his untimely injury meant Inter Miami failed to qualify for the MLS Playoffs.

This essentially means that Messi will not play competitive football from October 21 until the start of the next campaign (February 2024). A short-term loan could enable the 36-year-old to play in the Saudi Pro League, rekindling his rivalry with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's currently unknown which clubs would potentially sign Lionel Messi, but it's likely to be a Saudi PIF-backed club like Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.