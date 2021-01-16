Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes responds to complaints about number of penalties awarded

Much has been made about the number of penalties that have been awarded to Manchester United in the Premier League lately.

Red Devils penalty-taker and star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has responded to the complaints that have been made that the Manchester team has been awarded too many spot-kicks over the last few years.

"I don’t hear [them]! I don’t care, honestly," Fernandes said. "You always see what people say but I really don’t care. I’m not focused on what they are saying. For me, the main point is when we have a penalty, if I go to take the ball to the penalty spot, I have to do my job."

"One thing I saw in the news the other day was that Raheem Sterling has missed his last three penalties," the Portuguese midfielder said. It doesn't mean Raheem Sterling is not a good penalty taker because he missed three in a row. It can happen. It could maybe happen to me said the Manchester United midfielder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp further ignited the controversy after he claimed that Manchester United have been awarded more penalties in the last two years than his Reds side had been awarded in his entire time in England. Klopp made these comments following Liverpool's shock 1-0 defeat away at Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes on critics: "I don’t hear them! I don’t care, honestly." #mulive [goal] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 15, 2021

Fernandes, like his manager Ole Gunnar Soskjaer, believes this is down to the Manchester United's quick forward players, who are often brought down in the box.

"As Ole says, we have really quick players up front. It’s normal that sometimes because of that [they will be tripped] and will fall and they gain penalties. It is what it is," Fernandes said. "People can talk and say what they want. But, for me and the team, the main point is continuing to do the right things."

One home defeat will not make Liverpool worse: Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's visit to Anfield

Advertisement

Manchester United could end Liverpool's 64-game unbeaten run at Anfield on Sunday.

Manchester United find themselves in an unexpected position going to Anfield on Sunday. They have a chance of going 6 points clear of their rivals at the top of the table while potentially knocking Liverpool down to fourth place.

Liverpool 🆚 Man Utd



A game like no other 😍 pic.twitter.com/MVTSPj7wn2 — Goal (@goal) January 15, 2021

Underplaying the magnitude of the fixture, Fernandes claimed that the focus at Manchester United is not on 'striking a psychological blow' to Liverpool this week, as a loss would not make them worse.

Advertisement

"I don’t know (if a loss would strike a psychological blow), you’d have to ask them," Fernandes replied. "I’ll go there to try to beat them, of course. I want to win the game. We know Liverpool are a really good team and haven’t lost a home league game for so many years."

The comments in the buildup comes on the back of Liverpool's outstanding record at home. The club have gone 64 games unbeaten in the Premier League for more than three years.

"After, whether it can be a problem for them, I don’t know. Liverpool will be ready to lose one game at home, I think. I don’t think one defeat would make Liverpool worse than before," said the Manchester United midfielder.