"I don’t care about individual games" - Simon Jordan agrees with Michael Owen's assessment of Liverpool despite Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Liverpool are still the best team in the world despite losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. Jordan's affirmation came after one-time Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen voiced similar sentiments after the summit clash in Paris.

The Reds were tipped by many to win the quadruple this season. Despite a tremendous campaign, they failed to lift the Premier League or Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's men lost the former by a point to Manchester City while they fell 1-0 in the final of the latter competition.

Speaking after the Champions League final, Owen, who played for both the Reds and Los Blancos, said (as quoted by Football365):

“I still think they’re the best team in Europe, I really do. On other occasions they’d be getting their name etched in the trophy. The season they’ve had, I still think they’re the team to beat.”

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, echoed his compatriot's feelings. He said (as quoted by Football365):

“I think Liverpool are the best team in Europe, I think they’re ferrel, they’re electric, they’re almost undeniable.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “



“They’re ferrell, they’re electric, they’re undeniable & better than



“I don’t care about individual games! There’s something about Liverpool.”



Simon Jordan believes Liverpool are the best in Europe despite the #LFC are the best team in Europe!”“They’re ferrell, they’re electric, they’re undeniable & better than #RealMadrid “I don’t care about individual games! There’s something about Liverpool.”Simon Jordan believes Liverpool are the best in Europe despite the #UCL loss 🔥 “#LFC are the best team in Europe!”👀 “They’re ferrell, they’re electric, they’re undeniable & better than #RealMadrid”🔴 “I don’t care about individual games! There’s something about Liverpool.”Simon Jordan believes Liverpool are the best in Europe despite the #UCL loss https://t.co/DggKOu9BAL

He went on to add:

“Liverpool are a better side than Real Madrid, I don’t care about individual games. I mean Chelsea beat Barcelona in the semi final of the Champions League (in 2012) when it was universally accepted that Barcelona were a better side.”

Liverpool enjoyed a solid season despite Champions League heartbreak vs. Real Madrid

Though they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Liverpool can still draw plenty of positives from the 2021-22 season. They competed in every game they possibly could have, ultimately playing 63 matches across all competitions. The Reds suffered just four defeats in those games.

Klopp's men also picked up the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for their efforts while falling just a point short in the race for the Premier League.

They were the better team in the Champions League final, recording 24 shots and nine on target compared to Real Madrid's four and two respectively. However, their lack of clinicality and a momentary lack of focus, combined with an incredible display by Thibaut Courtois, saw them lose the contest.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



🩸 Beastings and blood tests that set the tone

Individual strength and conditioning sessions

How and when Klopp picks his team

🏝 Holiday and new recruit key to healing Van Dijk



#LFC



@Simon_Hughes__ Revealed: how Liverpool planned for a 63-game season:🩸 Beastings and blood tests that set the toneIndividual strength and conditioning sessionsHow and when Klopp picks his team🏝 Holiday and new recruit key to healing Van Dijk Revealed: how Liverpool planned for a 63-game season:🩸 Beastings and blood tests that set the tone💪 Individual strength and conditioning sessions📋 How and when Klopp picks his team🏝 Holiday and new recruit key to healing Van Dijk#LFC📝 @Simon_Hughes__

While losing out on two trophies in the final week of the campaign will be painful, the Reds have plenty to be proud of. Some shrewd business in the summer will certainly see them challenge on all fronts once again in the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far