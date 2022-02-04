“I don’t care” – Lee Dixon sends brutal message to Aubameyang over Arteta comments following Arsenal exit

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has sent a savage reply to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following the striker's comments regarding his departure from the Emirates.

The 32-year-old left the Gunners to join Barcelona as a free agent on transfer deadline day.

The Catalan giants were initially looking for a loan move for the Gabon international. Problems arose when it was released that they were only willing to pay a part of his massive £350,000 a week wages.

The Gunners refused to pay a major part of his wages. Arsenal eventually agreed to terminate the contract of the former Borussia Dortmund star, with Barcelona snapping him up on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old had been frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta following a string of disciplinary issues.

Following his move to Barcelona, Aubameyang has spoken publicly about Arteta:

“My last few months at Arsenal were complicated. I never wanted to do anything wrong. My only problem was with Arteta. I can’t say much, I wasn’t happy.”

However, Gunners legend Dixon took to Twitter delivering a brutal reply to the 32-year-old, simply putting:

"I don’t care."

Dixon's views, however, are not echoed by the majority of the Gunners' current and former players and fans.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsdale all had farewell messages for their departing former skipper.

Aubameyang scored a total of 92 goals for the north Londoners in 163 games while providing 36 assists.

The 32-year-old shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the 2018-19 season.

What next for Arsenal?

Aubameyang's departure from the Emirates looked to be very much on the cards anyway, after his relationship with deteriorated drastically in the last few months.

Aubameyang experienced a significant dip in form following the 2019-20 season.

The Gabon international might have been in the news more for his off-field issues with Arteta, but his performance on the pitch has not been impressive at all.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan 🥲This is on you, @m8arteta - and if @Auba starts banging in goals for Barcelona we’ll all know it was your ego that drove our best player out right when we most desperately need a world class striker to save our season from another dismal debacle. 🥲This is on you, @m8arteta - and if @Auba starts banging in goals for Barcelona we’ll all know it was your ego that drove our best player out right when we most desperately need a world class striker to save our season from another dismal debacle. https://t.co/bwxpkyeDKZ

Looking at the brighter side, the Gunners have offloaded a player going on the downward trajectory, who was earning £350,000-a-week.

The Gunners look resigned to losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer as well with their contracts set to expire.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be handed a massive transfer war chest in the summer and should be looking to build a new-look attack.

