"I don't care if you are upset" – Kevin Campbell insists Manchester United duo must 'honor' contract and do their job during limited chances

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell feels Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson should focus on doing their best despite not being the preferred options.

The duo failed to secure moves away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window and are expected to be used as backups by manager Ralf Rangnick.

Both Lingard and Henderson performed well in their loan spells away from the club, so there is the notion that they are being held back at United.

Campbell, however, believes the two should honor their contracts and perform whenever they are called upon.

"Listen, they are Manchester United players. They have signed a contract and they have to honour that. It is the club's prerogative if they want to use them as cover.

"Whether you are upset or not, it is the club's prerogative. Get your head down and do your job. I don't care if you are upset. Do the business for your club and then see what happens in the summer.

"Lingard will be gone in the summer but Henderson is another kettle of fish. He wants to be the number one somewhere and that is something they'll have to work out."

Duo could yet play important roles in the second half of the season at Manchester United

Injuries can quickly change a club's fortunes, so Manchester United will need all their squad players in peak condition.

Jesse Lingard did exceedingly well at West Ham United last season, but hasn't made too many appearances for Manchester United this season.

The 29-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League as he has come off the bench nine times so far. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been preferred over the English attacker.

Henderson, on the other hand, may have to wait to usurp David de Gea in goal. After an inconsistent 2019-20 season, the Spaniard has been in top form for the last year and a half.

De Gea was voted as the club's player of the month for January, and is the club's number one choice in goal at the moment.

The Red Devils are seeking a place in the top four and will hope for a deep run in the FA Cup and the Champions League. Henderson and Lingard could yet play important roles in the second half of the season.

