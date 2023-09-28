"I don’t dress to seduce but will take into consideration what he likes" - Victoria Beckham on date nights with husband David Beckham

In a recent interview, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham said that the couple goes out on date nights even after 24 years of marriage.

According to the fashion designer, she takes into consideration the preferences of her husband but doesn't dress to seduce or please the former footballer. Addressing the topic, she said (via the Telegraph):

"I wouldn’t say I dress to please David when we go out. I definitely don’t dress to seduce. But I will take into consideration what he likes. Hold-ups always work too."

The two first met back in 1997 when David represented English football giants Manchester United. Recalling their first encounter at a football match, David said (via People):

"She came to a football match — soccer match — and I said hi from across the room and that was it. I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match."

According to the ex-Real Madrid star, his partner impressed him even before they met. Admitting his fondness for Victoria after watching Spice Girls, David added:

"I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was my best man at my wedding. I remember turning around — before I'd even met Victoria — and said, 'I want to marry that one.'"

The duo got married in 1999 and currently share four children — three sons (Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz) and a daughter (Harper).

"That's unfair"- When Victoria Beckham slammed rumors of divorce from husband David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (via Getty Images)

Back in 2018, reports created a buzz around a potential split between former football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria. However, the rumors were soon slammed by the latter.

According to Victoria, such rumors always existed, and the couple had learned how to deal with them. Claiming that there was no truth in the speculations surrounding the two, she said (via People):

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."

By then, the couple had given birth to four children, and a split would've certainly affected the family. However, it wasn't the case, as the duo have been living happily together, making appearances on each other's social media handles.