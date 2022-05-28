"I don’t even know where Erik ten Hag starts to be honest" - Gary Neville calls out 2 Manchester United stars and points out biggest fear for new manager 

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has singled out the 'problems' Erik Ten Hag will have to manage from the day he starts training the players at Old Trafford. The former right-back has also named two players who he thinks the Dutch manager should keep an eye on in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United had a terrible 2021-22 season, finishing sixth in the league with their worst points tally despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

Neville has blamed Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes for their shameful performances in the recently concluded season. He also revealed that the dressing room rifts are too big to get solved easily.

Speaking of the many problems the Dutch manager is looking at Manchester United, Neville said he is not sure where Ten Hag will start. He said via Express:

"That dressing room is broken. You can’t fix that dressing room, I don’t even know where Erik ten Hag starts to be honest. That’s my biggest fear for him in the first few months. I don’t know where the clicks are because I’m not close enough to it anymore, but you can use words like rotten and broken to describe how it’s become.''

"Harry Maguire has gone from someone who was growing on the pitch during Covid, to someone who now looks like he’s shot to pieces when he pulls on a red shirt. Bruno [Fernandes] looks like half the player he was and the rest of the young players, well it looks like they’ve lost complete faith and you want to get rid of them.''

Despite singling out Bruno and Maguire for their performances this season, Neville pinned the blame for the failure on every Manchester United player. He added:

"I don’t think you can dissolve anybody of blame. Everybody has to take the blame for what’s happened.''

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prioritises midfield overhaul

Manchester United's new full-time manager Erik ten Hag has decided to prioritise a midfield overhaul over any other issue at the club. The Dutch manager has reportedly shortlisted a few targets the club will be approaching in the summer transfer window.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict #mufc are prioritising two central midfield additions - Erik ten Hag wants to sort it first before moving onto other positions. Attack is next on the list, and talks on centre-back targets are only expected to progress once other positions have been sorted. [ @lauriewhitwell 🗞 #mufc are prioritising two central midfield additions - Erik ten Hag wants to sort it first before moving onto other positions. Attack is next on the list, and talks on centre-back targets are only expected to progress once other positions have been sorted. [@lauriewhitwell]

The club missed good midfielders who could create chances consistently for the strikers to convert in the recently concluded season. The club is looking to bring in midfielders first and then focus upon the defensive players they need for the new season.

