“I don’t even need to talk” - Paul Pogba responds after IShowSpeed tells him ‘I gotta see you at the World Cup, bro’ 

Paul Pogba recently sent the internet buzzing after a brief exchange about the World Cup with popular American streamer IShowSpeed, which quickly made its rounds across social media. The moment came as Speed, known for his unfiltered enthusiasm about football and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, expressed his desire to see the French star return to the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.In a video posted on Instagram by Center Goals, IShowSpeed tells Pogba with his trademark intensity:“You gotta lock in year bro. I gotta see you at the World Cup, bro. I have to see you bro.”Pogba coolly responded:“You already know bro! I don’t even need to talk. You already know!”Speed, clearly thrilled with energy, fired back jokingly:“Yeah, that’s what I like to hear from my boy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Pogba has endured a turbulent period since rejoining Juventus in 2022. He has been plagued by injuries and most recently a doping ban that threatened to derail his career altogether.He played a key role for the France national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring a goal in their 4-2 win against Croatia in the final. He didn’t make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury, and he hasn’t played for Les Bleus since 2022.When Paul Pogba hinted that the 2018 FIFA World Cup was his lastDuring the 2018 World Cup, Paul Pogba appeared to say that it may be the last time he will play in football’s biggest tournament, while expressing his desire to win it. He said (via GiveMeSport):&quot;As I said, this is maybe my last one. I really want to win this World Cup.&quot;The 32-year-old featured in every match except one for France in the 2018 World Cup. After his 18-month doping ban was lifted in March, he signed a two-year deal with Monaco. During his unveiling, he expressed his desire to return to the French national team, saying (via TNT Sports):&quot;It would of course still be a dream and a bonus for me. It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages. Today I'm at stage one: coming back and performing well. There are spots to be won and you have to earn them because it's a very, very good group, a great team.&quot;To date, Pogba has 91 appearances for France at senior level, after having made his debut in 2013.