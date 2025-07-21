  • home icon
  • Football
  • 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • “I don’t even need to talk” - Paul Pogba responds after IShowSpeed tells him ‘I gotta see you at the World Cup, bro’ 

“I don’t even need to talk” - Paul Pogba responds after IShowSpeed tells him ‘I gotta see you at the World Cup, bro’ 

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Jul 21, 2025 06:33 GMT
IShowSpeed expresses his desire to see Paul Pogba at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
IShowSpeed expresses his desire to see Paul Pogba at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Paul Pogba recently sent the internet buzzing after a brief exchange about the World Cup with popular American streamer IShowSpeed, which quickly made its rounds across social media. The moment came as Speed, known for his unfiltered enthusiasm about football and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, expressed his desire to see the French star return to the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

In a video posted on Instagram by Center Goals, IShowSpeed tells Pogba with his trademark intensity:

“You gotta lock in year bro. I gotta see you at the World Cup, bro. I have to see you bro.”

Pogba coolly responded:

“You already know bro! I don’t even need to talk. You already know!”

Speed, clearly thrilled with energy, fired back jokingly:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Yeah, that’s what I like to hear from my boy.”
Ad

Paul Pogba has endured a turbulent period since rejoining Juventus in 2022. He has been plagued by injuries and most recently a doping ban that threatened to derail his career altogether.

He played a key role for the France national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring a goal in their 4-2 win against Croatia in the final. He didn’t make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury, and he hasn’t played for Les Bleus since 2022.

Ad

When Paul Pogba hinted that the 2018 FIFA World Cup was his last

During the 2018 World Cup, Paul Pogba appeared to say that it may be the last time he will play in football’s biggest tournament, while expressing his desire to win it. He said (via GiveMeSport):

"As I said, this is maybe my last one. I really want to win this World Cup."
Ad

The 32-year-old featured in every match except one for France in the 2018 World Cup. After his 18-month doping ban was lifted in March, he signed a two-year deal with Monaco. During his unveiling, he expressed his desire to return to the French national team, saying (via TNT Sports):

"It would of course still be a dream and a bonus for me. It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages. Today I'm at stage one: coming back and performing well. There are spots to be won and you have to earn them because it's a very, very good group, a great team."

To date, Pogba has 91 appearances for France at senior level, after having made his debut in 2013.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications