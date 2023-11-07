"I don’t expect to see them again before Christmas" - Ten Hag provides injury update on 2 key Manchester United stars ahead of UCL clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are unlikely to return to action before Christmas.

Martinez aggravated a pre-existing foot injury back in September. He last featured as a substitute in the Red Devils' 4-3 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on September 20.

Meanwhile, Casemiro's injury is more recent as he sustained a knock less than a week ago. The Brazilian last played for United on November 1 in a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. He was substituted at half-time of that clash.

Fans have waited for updates on both players for a while now and Ten Hag provided one on Tuesday, November 7. During his press conference ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League match against FC Copenhagen, he said (as quoted by @UtdPlug on X):

“Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, I don’t expect to see them again before Christmas.”

Martinez has been a big miss so far for the Red Devils despite receiving criticism earlier on for his slow start to the season. With Raphael Varane also missing games due to injuries and illness, United have had to resort to a centre-back rotation of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Maguire and Evans have done a decent job, with the former even winning the Player of the Match award following their 1-0 win at Fulham over the weekend. However, Ten Hag's side have still conceded 12 goals in the 10 matches Martinez has missed.

Prior to his injury, the Argentine recorded one assist in six matches across competitions while helping his team keep a solitary clean sheet. Manchester United conceded 14 goals in those six games, but Martinez was expected to improve given his strong displays last term.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has also been slammed by pundits and fans this season due to looking well off the pace when he has played. The 31-year-old has not looked anywhere near the robust defensive midfielder he was last season.

However, he has chipped in with four goals and an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat have operated in defensive midfield in his absence.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro look set to miss at least 10 matches

With Erik ten Hag confirming that Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro will be out until before Christmas, Manchester United will be without the duo for at least 10 games.

The first of these will be on Wednesday, November 8, against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. This will be followed by a Premier League encounter against Luton Town on Nov. 11 before this month's international break.

When club football returns, the Red Devils will take on Everton in the league on Nov. 26 and Galatasaray in the Champions League three days later. Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United (December 2), Chelsea (Dec. 6) and Bournemouth (Dec. 9) will follow right after.

Manchester United will then take on Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their final Champions League group-stage match on Dec. 12. This will be followed by visits to Liverpool (Dec. 17) and West Ham United (Dec. 23) before they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on the day after Christmas, all in the league.

Martinez and Casemiro could potentially be back in the United squad for the Villa clash, but an earlier or later return cannot be ruled out.