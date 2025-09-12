“I don’t feel the need to defend him blindly” - Ex-Barcelona and Inter Miami coach Tata Martino reacts to Luis Suarez spitting incident 

Former Barcelona head coach Tata Martino has shared his thoughts on Luis Suarez's spitting incident. He said that he knows the Uruguayan personally but will not defend him blindly.

Inter Miami faced Seattle Sounders in the final of the Leagues Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle on August 31. The hosts comfortably won 3-0 as the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were unable to make an impact for the Herons. However, things got heated up after the final whistle between the two teams.

Suarez was caught spitting on Gene Ramirez, Seattle Sounders' head of security. He has received a nine-game ban, with six of them being in the Leagues Cup and three in the MLS. In an interview with The Athletic, Tata Martino was asked about the former Barcelona man, and he answered:

“You hope situations like that never happen. But I know (Suárez). I’ve been around him. We’ve worked together, we’ve won, we’ve lost. I don’t feel the need to defend him blindly. I know the kind of person he is. I’m not saying that what he did is justified or not; what I’m saying is I know him.

“On the field, a lot of things happen that can make someone lose their composure a bit, and they might show something that isn’t really who they are. But it happened, and now unfortunately he has to deal with it and suffer the consequences.”

Luis Suarez played 37 games under Tata Martino at Inter Miami, recording 25 goals and 12 assists. Martino managed Barcelona in the 2013-14 season, while Suarez joined them in the summer of 2014.

Luis Suarez's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also got a ban with Inter Miami

Luis Suarez wasn't the only one to have received the ban in the scuffle after the Leagues Cup final. Another Inter Miami and former Barcelona superstar, Sergio Busquets, received a two-game ban from the Leagues Cup. He was caught punching Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas after the match.

Notably, the ban might not affect either of them too much as they are out of contract with Inter Miami in December this year. There has been no clarification on their futures at the club yet.

The two former Barcelona stars, however, have helped the Herons win the Supporters Shield during their time at the club. Luis Suarez has recorded 38 goals and 28 assists in 77 games for them. Meanwhile, Busquets has recorded 1 goal and 14 assists in 101 appearances, and also won the Leagues Cup.

