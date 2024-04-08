“I don’t get his positivity” - Manchester United legend claims Erik ten Hag must have even drinking before post-Liverpool interview

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at manager Erik ten Hag for positive comments after their 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, April 7. He also highlighted how the Red Devils were way off Arsenal and Manchester City and competing to catch up with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag's side were largely clueless in the first half against Liverpool, going 1-0 down through a 23rd-minute Luiz Diaz goal. However, they returned after the break with renewed vigour and struck twice in the 50th and 67th minutes (Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, respectively) to take a 2-1 lead.

But Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute penalty ensured points were shared at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Liverpool game, Keane was puzzled by Ten Hag's upbeat comments after the draw. The former midfielder praised the players for not giving up but urged the club to look at the bigger picture. He said:

"Listen, obviously, he's had a couple of glasses of wine after the game. I don't know how strong that is, but he seemed really upbeat, and I admire him for it, because he's obviously seeing something that I'm not seeing at this moment in time.

"I'm not saying there's not potential at the football club or with these young players, but in terms of competing with Arsenal or Man City and Liverpool, they're way off it. They are competing at this moment in time with Aston Villa and Spurs for that fourth and fifth position, and at this stage, they're well behind them."

He added:

"So I don't get his positivity, but maybe that's just me obviously being a bit old and grumpy. He's upbeat, but I certainly didn't see that upbeat performance - I thought [there were] two very good goals from Man United and a team that hung in there and stuck at it, and I give them credit for that, but if you're looking at the bigger picture I'm not sitting back here and going 'Man United are on their way back'."

The draw saw Manchester United remain 11 points behind Aston Villa, who are fifth in the table, and Tottenham, who climbed to fourth following their win over Nottingham Forest.

What next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Manchester United are looking to part ways with Erik ten Hag as per reports in the Telegraph. The English publication reports that Gareth Southgate and Roberto de Zerbi are the top candidates for the managerial role at Old Trafford next season.

The Red Devils have struggled this season in the Premier League and are currently 22 points behind leaders Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool. They are also in the FA Cup semifinal, where they will face Coventry City at Wembley later this month.

Manchester United suffered an early exit from Europe this season after they finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. Erik ten Hag has been under pressure since and repeatedly linked with an exit.

Poll : Will Erik ten Hag remain Manchester United boss next season? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion