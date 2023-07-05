“I don’t give a sh**” - Sergio Aguero bites back at criticism for controversial Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi claim

Sergio Aguero slammed his critics after being called out for making a controversial claim regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in April 2023.

The Manchester City legend is known for his close friendship with Messi. The pair have been best friends since their playing days for the Argentina junior side. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is also godfather to Aguero's son, Benjamin.

Aguero regularly live streams on Twitch. In April, he watched a highlight reel of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's best goals, along with Kings League team owner Ibai Llanos.

The ex-Argentine international remarked that Messi was superior to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via Football Express):

"All free-kick goals were pure luck. Look where he [Ronaldo] scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi’s are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper’s fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones.”

Aguero also added that the Portuguese superstar 'cannot match' Messi and that his 2009 FIFA Puskas Award was due to a 'goalkeeper error'. He later continued:

“How many free-kick goals were shown? Ronaldo had 15 free kicks among his top 20 goals. In 15 of Messi’s top 20 goals, he dribbled past five players.”

While live streaming recently, Aguero shot back at the criticism he was facing for the comments he made above. In response, he defiantly stated (via Madrid Xtra):

"The criticism I received for saying that Cristiano Ronaldo was a 'normal player'? I don't give a sh*t what people say. I was with Ibai, and I was saying it as a joke because Ibai is a Madrid fan. I said it all as a joke but people take it serious.”

Sergio Aguero retired from football in 2021 due to a heart condition.

Zinedine Zidane picks his GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero may have preferred Lionel Messi but Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane chose Cristiano Ronaldo over the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the GOAT debate.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said (via GiveMeSport):

“Cristiano is the best. Messi is his rival and it's the rivalry everyone wants to see. But Ronaldo is phenomenal. There are no words to describe him. He is much better than me even though I had a great career. He's the greatest of all time.”

Zidane managed the Portugal skipper for three seasons during their time together at Real Madrid — from 2016 to 2018. During this time period, they won three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row, one La Liga title, and five other major trophies.

Lionel Messi plied his trade for their arch-rivals Barcelona at the time. The Argentine icon is now set to join MLS side Inter Miami, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes