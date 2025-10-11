“I don’t know” - Barcelona attacker expresses doubt over availability for El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona star Dani Olmo has expressed doubts over his availability for the El Clasico against Real Madrid later this month. The Spain international has become the latest to join a long injury list for the Spanish champions, having suffered an injury while on international duty.

Olmo left the national team camp ahead of playing even a minute, and on his return to Barcelona, he was accosted by reporters, who asked him if he would be available for El Clasico. According to SPORT, the former RB Leipzig man responded plainly, stating that he does not know if he will be fit enough for the game.

“I don’t know", he said (via Barca Universal).

La Blaugrana will face Girona and Olympiacos immediately after the international break and will almost certainly be without a senior attacking midfielder. Olmo's availability for the October 25th game against Real Madrid is also in doubt, but the Spaniard may return to action before next month's international break.

Dani Olmo is expected to be out of action for between three and four weeks following the injury, which has yet to be specified. He will undergo tests at the Barcelona facility back in Catalunya to assess the extent of the injury and assign a proper timeline to his return to action.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will be disappointed with the news of Olmo's injury, particularly given his side's injury problems in recent weeks. The Spanish giants are already without midfielders Gavi and Fermin Lopez, as well as Joan Garcia, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Red-hot Real Madrid star picks up injury with Barcelona clash on the horizon

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered an ankle injury while on duty with the France national team ahead of this month's El Clasico against Barcelona. The France captain has left the national team camp to return to Madrid, where he will begin rehabilitation on his injured ankle.

Mbappe scored a sensational goal for his country against Azerbaijan but hobbled off in the 83rd minute with an injury to his right ankle. The 26-year-old suffered an ankle problem in Real Madrid's win over Villarreal just before the international break, as well.

Following four straight El Clasico defeats in his debut season, Mbappe will be keen to feature against them on October 25, particularly given his rich vein of form. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has scored 17 goals in only 13 games for club and country since the start of the 2025-26 season.

