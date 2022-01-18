“I don’t know if out of camera he had an iPad with Netflix on” – Paul Parker accuses Manchester United man of not ‘watching’ Villa game from the bench

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has suggested Jadon Sancho was not watching their match against Aston Villa while on the bench. Parker said the new signing was probably watching Netflix on his iPad while the game was going on.

The Englishman came on as a substitute in United's 2-2 draw against Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead in the final 25 mins of the game as Villa fought back to take a point.

Sancho, meanwhile, has not enjoyed a good start to his Manchester United career. The youngster was signed last summer after a year-long wait after Borussia Dortmund refused to lower their price tag in 2020.

Parker was speaking on Talk of the Devils when he claimed Sancho was not interested in the Manchester United game. He said:

"Sancho came on late [against Villa]. Sancho at that moment in time, I don’t know what he is doing. He wasn’t watching the game. I don’t know if out of camera he had an iPad with Netflix on watching that because he certainly wasn’t watching the game. He’s not right."

"There are a lot of players who are not there at the moment, they don’t know where they are going to be. They really don’t know. Sancho for £70m, is he going to be thinking, am I here next season? What is going to happen?"

Manchester United star low on confidence?

Jamie Redknapp believes Jadon Sancho is low on confidence and needs to be helped.

He added that the Englishman was a shadow of himself and nowhere close to what he was in the Bundesliga. He said:

"He’s got a massive challenge on. He came on the pitch today and didn’t make any impact. When you’re coming on you’re hoping you might create a little bit of magic, but in the end you come on and you end up drawing 2-2. You’re meant to be the player that’s going to help the team."

"He’s low on confidence. We talk about confidence a lot in football and I watch him playing… he’s a shadow of the player we saw in the Bundesliga. When I saw him there he looked good in close areas."

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League table right now. They have a few tricky fixtures coming up against Brentford and West Ham United in the league. They then face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of Round of 16 of the Champions League in the last week of February.

