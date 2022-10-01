"I don’t know if we ever saw a right-back like this" - Jurgen Klopp makes bold claims about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp has jumped in defense of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Englishman received a lot of criticism this season.

The full-back has not been at his best defensively this season and has been at the receiving end of constant criticism from fans and pundits. Moreover, Gareth Southgate has dropped from the England XI, with Reece James and Keiran Tripper ahead in the pecking order.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's game against Brighton, Klopp has claimed that Trent is doing his duties well for the club and has no complaints about it. He heaped praise on the youngster and claimed that no right-back has ever possessed such skillset. He said:

"The skillset he has, for being influential in possession, for a right-back, is mad. I don't know if we ever saw a right-back like this. Passing here, passing there, switching sides, free-kicks, corners, smart decisions, quick decisions, all these things. He's an outstanding football player."

Continuing to talk about the constant criticism of the full-back being out of position, he added:

"Honestly, I just don't get it. Do we just accept that a world-class talent is judged on the one thing where he is not quite as world-class as in other areas? If he was not a good defender he would not play. He's involved in everything and he's doing well. It's absolutely fine. We have our way, and if it doesn't fit England then yes, that's it."

Liverpool star told he is a 'Championship level defender'

Frank Leboeuf took shots at Trent Alexander-Arnold last week and claimed that the Liverpool star is not a good defender. He went on to claim that the Englishman's defensive abilities are that of a Championship player.

He told Journal du Dimanche as quoted by Goal:

"Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he's Championship level. Only Klopp's system works for him. When it doesn't work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings. I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him: 'Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already'."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion.

