"I don’t know if the fans are as in love with him as they were two or three years ago" - Real Madrid icon makes claim about Vinicius Jr

Former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic made a major claim about Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr at the club. The forward had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, leading to a decline in popularity in recent times.

Vinicius Jr was one of the most significant players in the Real Madrid squad for the last few seasons. The Brazilian had an exceptional 2023-24 season, for which he ranked second in the Ballon d'Or rankings. In the last season, he failed to replicate such stellar numbers and did not deliver performances up to the mark. Vinicius recorded 22 goals and 19 assists in 58 outings across competitions.

In a recent interview (h/t GOAL), Predrag Mijatovic shared his thoughts on the recent changes in the Real Madrid squad. Speaking of Los Blancos signing Kylian Mbappe and the subsequent change in the attacking line-up, he said:

"When you have to renew the team and look for the new Modric, Kroos and Casemiro… you can’t remake the team in one summer. The team has to make several important decisions this summer."

He added:

"If Vinicius, Mbappe or Rodrygo are not happy and do not feel the support of the club, they cannot perform. I don’t know if the fans are as in love with Vinicius as they were two or three years ago, or if he has as much respect for them as he did then."

"I keep saying it, accumulating great players, with a lot of market value, is always counterproductive. You have an asset that’s worth a lot, but you don’t get the most out of it. As the months go by, the player isn’t happy, and you don’t know if you will be able to sell him the following year."

Despite the recent dip in form, Vinicius Jr remains an integral part of the Real Madrid squad. There are no reports of the club wanting to sell him, with Vinicius also keen on staying at the Bernabeu. It remains to be seen if there is any improvement in the squad under Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid makes firm decision on Vinicius Jr's contract renewal situation: Reports

Vinicius - Source: Getty

According to latest reports from El Debate (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid have warned Vinicius Jr about his contract renewal situation. Los Blancos' stance is clear - the Brazilian will either have to renew his contract or be sold by 2026. The Spanish giants will not allow him to leave as a free agent under any circumstances.

The decision comes amid multiple delays in Vinicius renewing his contract. Despite talks with the player's entourage, the Brazilian has yet to extend his stay at the Bernabeu. The current deal keeps him at the club until June 2027. Reports suggest that Vinicius Jr is asking to be the highest-paid player in the club, particularly ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid reportedly do not consider his demands viable, as this could hamper the financial structure of the club. Los Blancos have decided to wait until 2026 for the Brazilian to renew, after which he will be put on the market. Los Blancos are eager to keep the star forward at the club, although he is said to have more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

