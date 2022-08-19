“I don’t know why he is in focus after Saturday” – Ten Hag backs Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portuguese superstar is still in Manchester United plans for season

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again a target for criticism following Manchester United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last weekend (August 7). Ahead of their clash with Liverpool on August 22, Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag has thrown his support behind the Portuguese maestro.

All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo as he returned to Manchester United's starting lineup versus Brentford, after coming off the bench in the previous game. However, the Portuguese couldn't prevent his side from suffering another defeat in what was clearly an abysmal performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Premier League @premierleague



A huge win for Brentford!



A dominant first-half performance from the Bees sees them take all three points.



#BREMUN FULL-TIME Brentford 4-0 Man UtdA huge win for Brentford!A dominant first-half performance from the Bees sees them take all three points. FULL-TIME Brentford 4-0 Man UtdA huge win for Brentford! A dominant first-half performance from the Bees sees them take all three points. #BREMUN https://t.co/5yY6CAEmRc

A section of the supporters singled out the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while questioning his commitment to the team amid rumors of his desire to leave this summer.

Erik Ten Hag, however, sees no reason why the attacker should be made a scapegoat for the failings of the entire team. The tactician said at the press conference ahead of the clash with Liverpool:

"I don't know why he is in focus after Saturday. It was the team performance and the whole team's attitude, including Ronaldo."

Meanwhile, rumors continue to surround Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. It is still unknown whether the Portuguese will stay put at Old Trafford after he urged the club to show more ambition in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has been putting the work in at Man Utd training... Cristiano Ronaldo has been putting the work in at Man Utd training... 👀

It is believed that his agent Jorge Mendes is still working hard to secure a transfer to a Champions League club for his client.

Regardless of the rumors circulating, Ten Hag insists that the Portuguese is still in his plans at Old Trafford. The Dutchman said:

"He is in our plans, that's what I can see."

Cristiano Ronaldo closer to staying than leaving Manchester United

Another frustrating outing for the winger.

Despite his desire to leave the club this summer, it doesn't look like the Portuguese will get his desired move this summer due to the lack of desired options on the table.

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all ruled out making a move for the attacker in recent weeks. Unless there's a drastic development in the coming days, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to fulfill the one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar