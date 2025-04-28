"I don’t know what the future brings" - When Arne Slot warned Liverpool star with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comments

Arne Slot cited examples of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when he was asked whether Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah can sustain his level in the coming years. Back in November 2024, the Dutch manager claimed that Salah should be able to stay at the peak of his powers at the dusk of his career.

Salah has been a key figure behind Liverpool clinching their much-awaited 20th league title in English football this season. The Egyptian superstar currently leads the scoring charts by some distance with 28 league goals while also being the highest assist provider with 18 assists.

Salah has been arguably the best player in Europe this season with 33 goals and 23 assists in 48 games across competitions. Aged 32 now, he is showing no signs of slowing down and is probably getting even better and better.

Earlier this season, Slot was asked whether he believes that the Egyptian can maintain his high standards in the years to come. The Liverpool manager claimed that Salah looks in great shape and can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are playing so well even in the latter parts of their careers. Slot said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“There is no reason at the moment to think that he is dropping in terms of level. That’s not what you see when you look at his numbers or what you see when he plays. I don’t know how to say this in English, but I cannot tell you how the future will look like."

The Dutch manager added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo, what age is he at the moment? [39]. Messi is still incredible [at 37]. But there are also players like me who weren’t as good any more at 33, not that I was so good at 26. I don’t know what the future brings but I do know Mo is in a very good place.”

Ronaldo is now 40 years of age and is still a key player for both club and country. He plies his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and has 33 goals and four assists in 37 games this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is also playing at the highest level and is an integral part of Inter Miami and the Argentina side. The 37-year-old has eight goals and three assists in 12 games this season.

Julio Baptista claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo inspired each other

Former Brazilian attacker Julio Baptista has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi helped each other elevate their games. He insisted that the rivalry between the two modern-day football greats worked as inspiration for both.

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has dissected the football world into two parts over the years. However, Julio Baptista has insisted that Messi might not have achieved what he did if not for the presence of Ronaldo and vice versa. The former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward told FootballItalia, as quoted by Desporto AO Minuto:

"If Messi didn't exist, I don't think Cristiano would be inspired to achieve what he achieved. Maybe the same applies on the other side. Maybe Messi needed that same competition to motivate him. I believe Messi has more natural talent, but Cristiano has built his career."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both considered among the greatest players of all time. They have won 13 Ballon d'Ors between themselves, which epitomises their unparalleled dominance in the game and their supreme longevity.

