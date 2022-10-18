“I don’t know if as a goalkeeper you can do more than I did last year” – Thibaut Courtois makes honest admission after missing out on 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has expressed his disappointment after failing to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, claiming that it’s impossible for a goalkeeper to win the prestigious individual award.

France Football awarded Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or in a lavish ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 17. Bayern Munich ace (formerly Liverpool) Sadio Mane occupied second place while Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne booked the third spot.

Courtois won the Yashin Trophy for being last season’s best goalkeeper but could not secure a podium finish in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, finishing seventh.

Speaking after the event, Courtois could not hold back his disappointment, insisting that goalkeepers were not destined to win the award. The former Chelsea goalkeeper said (via COPE):

“I see it impossible to win Ballon d'Or. For a goalkeeper, it is impossible to win this award. I don't know if as a goalkeeper you can do more than I did last year.”

Courtois won the La Liga title, Champions League trophy, and Spanish Super Cup with Los Blancos in the 2021-22 season, producing stellar performances in all three competitions.

Thibaut Courtois possibly deserved a podium finish in the 2022 Ballon d'Or standings

Real Madrid striker Benzema deservedly won the prestigious accolade on Monday, with his 44 goals and 15 assists (46 matches) guiding Madrid to continental and domestic glory last season.

Unfortunately, his teammate Courtois’ performances were not seen in the same golden light. Had it not been for his heroics, Los Blancos probably would not have celebrated a treble at the end of the 2021-22 season.

As per FBRef, Courtois made a staggering 56 saves in 13 Champions League games in the 2021-22 season. A record nine of them came in the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Belgium international was just as influential in La Liga as well. He kept 16 clean sheets in 36 matches in the Spanish top-flight, conceding only 29 goals as Madrid marched to their 35th La Liga title. Courtois made a whopping 116 stops over the course of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

