"I don’t know where you got this news from" - Deco slams blatant lies involving Xavi's contract talks with Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has denied multiple claims regarding manager Xavi Hernandez's contract discussions with the club.

Xavi had announced in January earlier this year that he would leave Barca at the end of the season. However, he took a U-turn on the decision and has agreed to stay at least until the end of his contract in 2025. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Xavi's contract.

Some reports claimed that Barcelona were looking to reduce Xavi's assistant and brother Oscar Hernandez's role as they wanted more experience. However, Deco has denied such claims, saying in an interview with DAZN (via Football Espana):

“We were relying on Xavi and that is why we renewed his contract at the time until 2025. He has already explained his reasons. He has seen excitement, that something more important can be done and that is the main thing for us.

Speaking specifically about the Oscar Hernandez rumor, Deco said:

“It is a lie; I don’t know where you got this news from. That issue was never put on the table. It is totally false.”

Xavi's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2025. He arrived in November 2021 and helped them win the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana last season.

Xavi on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's error in Barcelona's win over Valencia

Barcelona beat Valencia 4-2 at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in La Liga on Monday, April 29. They took the lead through Fermin Lopez in the 22nd minute.

Five minutes later, Valencia played a long ball, which reached Marc Andre-ter Stegen, with Hugo Duro chasing. The German goalkeeper, however, casually tried to chip Duro and failed to do so, allowing him to score in an empty net. Xavi spoke about Ter Stegen's mistake after the game and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Ter Stegen is a very loved person in the locker room. They are all a family, there is a good atmosphere, everyone wants to contribute and they help each other. He knows that everyone is there for him."

Valencia took the lead in the 38th minute through a penalty from Pepelu. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili got sent off in the first-half stoppage time. Robert Lewandowski then scored a hat-trick to secure the win for Barcelona.

They will next face Girona away on Saturday, May 4. The Blanquivermells sit just two points behind Barca (2nd) in La Liga standings.