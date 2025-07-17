“I don’t know if he’s the greatest in history of football” - Former Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli on Cristiano Ronaldo after taking over at Fiorentina 

Former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli - who has taken charge of Fiorentina - is unsure whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the best-ever in the game's history. Pioli managed Ronaldo for a season at the Saudi side before leaving this summer.

Although it was another trophyless campaign for the Knights of Najd, Ronaldo enjoyed a strong season, contributing 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the finest to grace the beautiful game, Ronaldo, 40, has netted nearly 940 times for club and country during his illustrious career, winning several big titles and individual accolades. Nevertheless, Pioli stopped short of calling him the best despite acknowledging Ronaldo's qualities (as per O Jogo):

"It was an honour to coach him. I don't know if he's the greatest player in the history of football, but he's a champion, a legend. I had a very good relationship with him; he's an incredible professional. He's obsessed with playing and scoring goals. His whole day is dedicated to the game, period."

In Pioli's lone season in charge, Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League, behind winners Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. They lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final and to Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League Elite semis, sealing another trophyless campaign.

What else did Cristiano Ronaldo's former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli say after returning to Fiorentina?

Stefano Pioli (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli is back at Fiorentina for a second stint this summer, having managed La Viola for the first time between 2017 and 2019.

Having lauded Ronaldo for his work ethic and hunger for goals, Pioli opened up about the expectations at his new side as he gets ready to take on a new challenge.

"The experiences I’ve had so far have brought me to the highest point of my career,” he said (via Football Italia).

“I know there are many expectations here, but I already have a great feeling because I’ve found a lot of human depth in addition to one of the most beautiful training centres I’ve ever seen. I feel ready to do an outstanding job.”

Pioli's deal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi runs till 2028, having agreed terms with them at the start of June. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo ended the summer with the UEFA Nations League title with Portugal.

