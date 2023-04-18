 “I don’t know how” – Pique’s close friend ‘hooked’ to Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix show despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s Shakira reaction

Gerard Pique’s close friend Ibai Llanos has admitted that he has become a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina).” His admission came as a surprise due to Georgina’s open support for Pique’s former partner Shakira.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been in the limelight since the release of the second season of Soy Georgina on March 24. While some have criticized the show, citing its lack of authenticity, many have enjoyed the glitz and glamor that it proudly embraces.

Renowned Spanish streamer and Pique’s King’s League partner Ibai Llanos has admittedly grown fond of the show, albeit unknowingly.

Ibai @IbaiLlanos Yo no sé cómo ha pasado pero me he enganchado a ver la serie de Georgina. Yo no sé cómo ha pasado pero me he enganchado a ver la serie de Georgina.

Llanos wrote on Twitter on April 10:

“I don’t know how it happened but I got hooked on watching Georgina’s series.”

His admission came days after Shakira publicly announced her decision to leave the city of Barcelona with her two children Milan (10) and Sasha (8). She penned an emotional post, thanking her fans in the city for their support while taking a jibe at former partner Pique. She claimed that Barcelona had taught her that friendship lasted longer than love.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez showed her support for Shakira by liking her Instagram post.

Pique and Shakira parted ways in June 2022, putting an end to an eleven-year-long relationship. Pique currently lives in Barcelona while Shakira, with their two children, has moved to Miami, Florida.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez watches Colombian telenovela with her girls

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to share an interesting insight into her parenting. Posting an Instagram story, the Spanish-Argentine businesswoman revealed that she was watching Colombian telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes” with two of her daughters, Eva Maria and Alana Martina.

Georgina revealed that the six-year-olds loved the show and admitted that she turned it on when she wanted to calm them down. The caption to her Instagram story read:

“Recurring to Pasión de Gavilanes to make them sit still is beautiful.”

Georgina has two children with Ronaldo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. She co-parents the Portugal icon’s other three children, Cristiano Junior, Eva Maria, and Mateo Ronaldo.

