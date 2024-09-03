“I don’t know, I came in last” - Real Madrid legend provides hilarious response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo was first to get to training

Former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale recently made a hilarious comment about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism. The Welshman was asked if the Portuguese legend was indeed the first to get to training and the last to leave.

Bale replied (via Madrid Xtra):

"I don't know. I came in last (laughs)."

Gareth Bale is considered one of the most technically gifted players to play the game. He started his career at English side Southampton before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. It was at the London club where he made a name for himself on the global stage.

His exploits with Spurs, where he won the PFA Player of the Year award twice, drew the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid. In 2013, the Spanish club signed Bale for a then-world record fee of around £85 million.

Bale picks between Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentinian Lionel Messi

During his time in Spain, Gareth Bale was part of a feared front three with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, famously termed 'BBC'. The trio scored 442 goals in the five years they played together.

They won 13 trophies during their time together at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles. Bale won a fifth UCL title with Los Blancos after the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus.

Bale waxed lyrical about Ronaldo when they were teammates, calling him the best player in the world (via SPORTbible):

"For me, personally, I’d say Ronaldo (is a more complete player). He’s got the whole package. He’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s pacey, can head the ball, strike the ball."

He admitted that there was no flaw in Messi, but that the Portuguese was the more 'complete footballer'.

"Obviously, you can’t say anything bad about Messi, but for the all-round complete footballer, I’d say Cristiano Ronaldo," he added.

However, ahead of the 2023 Champions League final, the Welshman named Messi as the better player. When asked who the best player to have won the Champions League was, Bale said:

"Err, Messi."

He changed his mind yet again earlier this year. In a segment with TNT Sports, Bale picked the Al-Nassr forward ahead of the Inter Miami star.

Bale retired from football in 2023 after spending his final season with MLS side Los Angeles FC, bringing an end to a glorious career.

