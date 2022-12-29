“I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League” – Manchester United linked forward talks up move to England

Lille forward Jonathan David has dropped a major hint about his future amidst reported links with Manchester United. He admitted that he sees himself playing in the English top-flight over any other league.

The Canadian international has been linked with the Red Devils, who are looking to reinforce their attacking vanguard following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

David has emerged as one of the best young talents in the world following his move to Lille from KAA Gent in 2020. He has scored 41 goals in 112 appearances for the club.

In his interview with the French newspaper La Voic du Nord, David addressed his future, saying he doesn't see himself playing anywhere but the Premier League.

"In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more. I don't know, I think it's possible, very possible. I don't know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League. It's a very nice atmosphere."

Manchester United were also linked with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan but they were dealt a blow in their transfer hopes. Atletico demanded a fee of £8 million with an exorbitant half-a-million wages every week, according to The Sun.

In comparison, the Red Devils could get David for £45 million (€50 million), according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg. He revealed that Lille were ready to release the player for the said prize this winter.

However, it's not clear if Manchester United will fork out a big sum in the upcoming transfer window.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal @SkySportDE News #David : Another candidate of #MUFC is the 22 y/o Canadian striker. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We‘ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee. @Sky_Marc News #David: Another candidate of #MUFC is the 22 y/o Canadian striker. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We‘ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇨🇦 https://t.co/Pjry4bdw3M

David joined Lille in 2020 from Belgian side Gent and played a key role in their Ligue 1 triumph that season, registering 13 goals and three assists in 37 games. He was also in the squad for their French Supercup win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

His talents have transcended international boundaries too, with David making 38 appearances with Canada's national team and scoring 22 times in the process.

Manchester United pick up from they left off

Manchester United returned to action after the mid-season break last Thursday (December 21), beating Burnley 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest.



3 important points for Erik ten Hag’s team as the difference with 4th placed Tottenham only becomes 1 point. With Manchester United having played one game less as well. FT: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest.3 important points for Erik ten Hag’s team as the difference with 4th placed Tottenham only becomes 1 point. With Manchester United having played one game less as well. https://t.co/Cf39EagyCK

On Monday (December 26), the Red Devils followed it up with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side have continued from where they left off in November but must remain consistent to stay in contention for trophies. They will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on December 31.

