“I don’t know, if I know, I will change it” - Ruben Amorim responds when asked if he can make Manchester United consistent after draw vs Everton

Ruben Amorim has admitted he does not know what needs to change at Manchester United after their 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday, February 22. The Portuguese tactician stated that they need to focus on things every day instead of thinking long-term right now.

While speaking to the media after draw at Goodison Park, Amorin was asked if he knew what needs to change for results to come their way. He was quick to state that there was no instant solution and said (via CentreDevils):

“I don't know, if I know, I will change it. Everything we do in the week, we have to do better in the game. In this moment, we need to focus on day by day. We need to survive this season and then we can think ahead. I don't want to just say the negative part. In the second half, we were close to win this game.”

When asked if he was happy with the point, the Manchester United manager added:

“If you start the game without the first half and losing 2-0, it is a good point. But we need three points and we need to win the game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft.”

Manchester United were 2-0 down to Everton after goals from Beto (19') and Abdoulaye Doucoure (33'). Bruno Fernandes scored from a free-kick in the 72nd minute – the first shot on target for the Red Devils – before Manuel Ugarte (80') scored his first goal for the club to secure a draw.

Bruno Fernandes demands more from Manchester United players after draw at Everton

Bruno Fernandes has urged the Manchester United players to raise the standards at the club after another draw this season. The club captain claimed that they need to start better in games and said (via CentreDevils):

"We have to do much more, me first. Everyone has to lift standards of each other and end the season in the best way possible. We had our chances second half but we started late. We didn't have enough movement. We need to start the games better. Every time we concede a goal and we are down is when we start playing and taking risks. We had to stick to the plan, that's what the manager was very upset with us [about]. In the second half we stuck to our ideas and played with much more freedom and movement.”

Everton were awarded a penalty late in the match but VAR overturned the decision after stating that there was no foul on Ashley Young inside the box.

