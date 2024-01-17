“I don’t know if I’m the right one” - Ex-Barcelona star unsure of replacing Lionel Scaloni as Argentina coach

Former Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano is skeptical about replacing World Cup-winning Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni at the helm for the Paris Olympics, which will be held in 2024. He asserted that his current priority is the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic qualifying tournament with his Argentina U-23 side, as per DSports Radio.

Mascherano spent eight seasons at Barcelona, making 334 appearances in the process. He won two Champions League titles, five La Ligas and five Copa del Reys at Camp Nou, and was a vital part of the Blaugrana's treble-winning campaign in the 2014-15 season.

Besides that, Mascherano also has the second-most appearances for the Argentinian national team. With 147 caps for the Albiceleste, he is only behind World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi in the charts.

Talking about the 2024 Olympic team, in which only two footballers over the age of 23 can take part, Mascherano said:

"If everything goes well in the Pre-Olympic, hopefully, Scaloni can lead the national team at the Paris Olympics."

Mascherano added that Scaloni should stay as the Argentina coach until at least the 2026 World Cup, saying:

"Hopefully, the cycle won't be cut. It would be a shame. I think the cycle would have to reach the 2026 World Cup."

When asked if he could be the successor to Scaloni in case of a possible departure, Mascherano bluntly said:

"I'm not the one. I don't know if I'm the one. My goal is to qualify the U-23 for the Olympics and lead the next batch of the U-20s."

Mascherano took charge of the Argentina youth setup in January of 2022 and has a 62% win rate in 21 games so far. He won every group game with the Argentina U-20 squad at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, but they lost 2-0 to Nigeria U-20 in the Round of 16.

Swedish wonderkid Bergvall's entourage confirms player's preference to join Barcelona

Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall has communicated through his entourage that he prefers Barcelona as his next destination, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Swede has other top European clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, Udinese and Eintracht Frankfurt also interested in his services.

Barcelona are reportedly really serious about Bergvall, willing to sign him between the youth and first team. They highly value the quality of the midfielder and reports about the youngster within the club are really positive.

Eintracht have already made a bid of €8.5 million, which still doesn't match the €10 million that his club, Djurgardens IF, are demanding. It has also been reported that Barcelona have made a €6.5 million bid as well.

Another notable circumstance is that the Swedish top flight does not restart until March. With manager Xavi pushing heavily for midfield cover this window, fans could see the wonderkid make a move to Camp Nou in the next couple of weeks.