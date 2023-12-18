“I don’t know how it’s possible for a footballer” - Paul Scholes on display from Manchester United star with just 4 touches against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was baffled by Rasmus Hojlund's performance against Liverpool on Sunday. The pundit criticized the Danish forward for his lack of involvement in the first 45 minutes of the match.

The Red Devils split the points with Jurgen Klopp's men after a goalless draw at Anfield. Liverpool dominated possession of the ball at 68% and were more productive offensively.

The Merseysiders had an xG (expected goals) of 2.38 and a total of 34 shots, eight of which were on target, indicating their struggles to finish off their chances (via FotMob). Holland started the match for Erik ten Hag's side and had an uneventful first half, registering just four touches.

Scholes could not fathom the Manchester United striker having no impact in the first 45 as he told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC):

“People like Hojlund, not really touched the ball. Four touches. I don’t know how it’s possible for a footballer to play, what was it 47 minutes?! And he’s only touched the ball 4 times, it’s incredible.”

Manchester United signed Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. The Denmark international has failed to live up to his price tag in his debut season at Old Trafford, displaying poor form so far.

He is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League after 13 appearances. However, Hojlund has found more success in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five goals in six European outings this term.

Erik ten Hag offers coy response when asked about Manchester United star's red card against Liverpool

During the dying minutes of the game, Diogo Dalot was sent off in a controversial decision by referee Michael Oliver. The Manchester United full-back was engaged in a one-on-one against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the 93rd minute.

The ball went out of bounds and the final touch seemed to be by the Egyptian forward. However, the referee gave the throw-in in favor of the Reds. Dalot was visibly vexed as he threw his arms in frustration, receiving a yellow card for dissent. He then put up his arms once again after being booked and was immediately shown a second yellow.

When asked about the incident after the match, Ten Hag told reporters (as per the club's official website):

"I leave the judgement to you."

Michael Oliver's decision was scrutinized by many who felt it was rather harsh.