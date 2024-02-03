"I don’t know how many players are born like him" - PL manager praises 'unique' Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after his explosive performance since his arrival in Spain. The young midfielder has quickly evolved into one of world's best players, and is one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet at just 20.

Bellingham burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in his boyhood club Birmingham City, leading to Borussia Dortmund signing him. The English midfielder was pivotal for Dortmund before joining Los Blancos in the summer and his impact has been mind-blowing.

Jude Bellingham has scored 18 goals for Los Blancos this season, helping them compete for multiple trophies. Speaking in his press conference, Brighton boss De Zerbi believes Bellingham is one-of-a-kind in terms of his ability, and his style of play as a midfielder.

“Jude Bellingham is a unique player, he’s different from all other players, also past players. He is a midfielder but he scores as many goals as a striker. He knows how to tackle, play short passes & long passes and play in tight spaces. I don’t know how many players are born like him.”

Multiple Premier League sides attempted to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, with Liverpool and Manchester City also among his suitors. The highly-rated midfielder turned down every Premier League offer to join Reall Madrid in what looks like the best move for him.

Roberto De Zerbi is a great fan of Bellingham's, especially after his interview on the youngster. The Italian manager is in the running to become the next Liverpool boss after Jürgen Klopp.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham under La Liga investigation

La Liga golden boy Jude Bellingham has found himself under investigation after a report was filed against him on Thursday. The 20-year-old has been accused of using a slur on Getafe's troubled asset, Mason Greenwood during their match.

Real Madrid picked up all three points in the game, but La Liga has employed the services of lip readers to find out what was said. The Englishman may receive a ban if he is indeed found guilty of verbally abusing the Getafe forward.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be hopeful that their star will avoid severe punishment in this situation, especially given his contribution to the team. The club, however, has enough depth to deal with his absence, if he is found guilty, with multiple players waiting in the wings.

